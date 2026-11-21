

Araghchi added that Iran was seeking an agreement with the U.S. that would ensure that there would be“no further war.”

He said that Iran is also seeking guarantees that the U.S. was earnest with respect to negotiations with the country. Araghchi also clarified that one of Tehran's red lines is the country keeping its highly enriched uranium, while noting that Iran was open to discussing a“fair solution.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reportedly said that Iran wants diplomacy to end the ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel.

According to a Reuters report citing Araghchi's comments to an Iranian newspaper, Iran's Foreign Minister confirmed that talks with the U.S. were ongoing through mediators.

Tehran Seeks Agreement To Ensure There Is 'No Further War'

Araghchi added that Iran was seeking an agreement with the U.S. that would ensure that there would be“no further war,” according to the report.

Araghchi also clarified that one of Tehran's red lines is the country keeping its highly enriched uranium, while noting that Iran was open to discussing a“fair solution.”

"I believe a fair solution can be reached ​on the issue of ​nuclear material, one ⁠that is based on our national interests while also meeting the country's needs," Araghchi said.

Trump Dismisses Iran's Demands

Addressing reporters on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Tehran is seeking a deal. However, he poured cold water over hopes of an end to the conflict in the near future.

“They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, a U.S. State Department official told Al Jazeera that the impact of economic pressure on Iran is having a“real impact” on its ability to undertake strikes, while adding that the Trump administration has not yet set a deadline to end the conflict.

The official also stated that Iran is not prepared to agree to the conditions set forth by the U.S. even as it seeks to reach a deal to end the war.

Crude Oil Prices Continue To Cool

Crude oil prices continued to cool this week, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures expiring in January falling 5.6% to $82.4 a barrel after a 2.6% fall the week before.

Brent crude futures expiring in January fell 3.41% this week, hovering around $92.49 a barrel after a 2.51% decline the week before.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) gained about 1% on Friday, while the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO) rose about 0.6%.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

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