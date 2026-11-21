

Zcash fell around 13%, and NEAR fell close over 11% over the past 24 hours.

Zcash's price dip came even as HeartSciences announced the approval of its merger with a Zcash mining company. The losses in Zcash and NEAR's price came a day after Anthropic began trading on Nasdaq.

Anthropic's (ANT) market debut failed to provide the risk-on bounce traders were hoping for, leaving Zcash (ZEC) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) as the biggest losers in crypto.

ZEC dropped nearly 13%, and NEAR fell about 11% on Friday, making them two of the biggest decliners among the largest crypto tokens.

ZEC fell on the same day that there was a push for a new public listing for miners on the network. HeartSciences (HSCS) said on Friday its shareholders had approved its merger with Fortitude Mining Holdings, a Zcash mining company owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG). Some 86% of shareholders voted in favor.

After the deal closes, Nasdaq will list the combined company under the ticker "TUDE." CEO Jaime Leverton said that "the vote clears the way for Fortitude to become a leading publicly traded Zcash mining platform."

Fortitude runs more than 60 megawatts of power capacity across seven U.S. sites. It said it sells or otherwise monetizes all the ZEC it mines, and that DCG and its affiliates also sell ZEC from time to time.

Retail Traders Remain Sour On ZEC

ZEC's price was trading around $730 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZEC dropped to the extremely bearish zone from the bearish zone, accompanied by 'normal' chatter levels over the past day.

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On Stocktwits, one user said that ZEC could see $500 soon.

NEAR's price was trading at $2.7 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NEAR remained in the 'neutral' zone, with 'normal' chatter levels over the past day.

Arthur Hayes Reverses Bullish Stance After Anthropic IPO

The losses came a day after Anthropic began trading on Nasdaq.

Hayes had treated the listing as a gauge for broader markets. The Flop Labs CEO called Anthropic's IPO "the test" of whether investors were ready to take on risk again. A strong debut, he said, would mean "It's long everything."

The market's reaction changed his mind. "Mrkt no likey the $ANT IPO, I took the L and will wait for a better setup to get long again," Hayes wrote on X on Thursday. That marked a quick reversal.

On Monday, Hayes had named ZEC and NEAR among his "Four Horsemen," a group of tokens he expected to rally before the AI bubble ended.

After the IPO, he wrote, "The Four Horsemen are now decapitated."

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

ANT stock opened well above its $83 IPO price, then pulled back from its listing-day high.

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