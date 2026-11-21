Trump Vows Penalties on Overseas Data Centers
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump warned Friday that American companies building data centers abroad will face heavy taxes and penalties, saying he wants the investment kept inside the United States.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said firms that try to establish facilities overseas will face significant financial consequences.
"We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country," Trump said.
He threatened a "tremendous tax" on companies pursuing projects abroad and urged technology firms to put their money into domestic infrastructure instead.
Trump argued that data centers built overseas could hand China access to the computing infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence, potentially eroding US technological competitiveness.
"We're not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen. And we're going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it. They want to build now one in Finland, and we're not allowing that to happen," he said.
Ahead of the Nov. 3 US midterm elections, Trump promoted the national benefits of data centers, while many Democrats sought to tap loud opposition from some voters, vowing a harder line on new construction, especially in populated areas.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said firms that try to establish facilities overseas will face significant financial consequences.
"We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country," Trump said.
He threatened a "tremendous tax" on companies pursuing projects abroad and urged technology firms to put their money into domestic infrastructure instead.
Trump argued that data centers built overseas could hand China access to the computing infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence, potentially eroding US technological competitiveness.
"We're not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen. And we're going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it. They want to build now one in Finland, and we're not allowing that to happen," he said.
Ahead of the Nov. 3 US midterm elections, Trump promoted the national benefits of data centers, while many Democrats sought to tap loud opposition from some voters, vowing a harder line on new construction, especially in populated areas.
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