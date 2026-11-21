US Hits Iran Oil Traders With Sanctions, "Ship Is Sinking"
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions Friday against Iranian oil traders and government-linked facilitators, accusing them of helping Tehran sell oil abroad and pocket the proceeds.
The Treasury Department said the action falls under Operation Economic Outcast and relies on two executive orders: one aimed at Iran's petroleum, petrochemical and aviation sectors, the other at a counterterrorism authority.
"Iran’s tyrannical regime never fails to put its own interests before those of its own citizens, even as ordinary Iranians face shortages of bread and fuel," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold. The ship is sinking."
According to the department, no oil has been loaded onto vessels since the operation began, and none is on the water outside the US military blockade imposed during the months-long war. Iran's government, it said, is trying to recoup billions of dollars from oil trustees.
The department named Mohammad Javad Bavand, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence officer, and Majid Taj, brother of the head of the Iranian Football Federation, as leaders of a network selling oil from Iran's dwindling reserves even though it owes billions of dollars to the government.
Also designated were Mohammadhossein Servati, son of IRGC Brig. Gen. Mohsen Servati, and Mojtaba Arabnejad, son of Mahan Air CEO Hamid Arabnejad.
The department alleged that Servati held executive roles at companies run by Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company, a US-designated front company, while Arabnejad allegedly purchased aircraft parts and procured weapons for the Iranian military.
Separately, the US State Department said the four designated individuals illicitly sell oil to help fund Iran's military and its support for terrorism. It described Mahan Air as an airline Iran uses to move weapons and fighters for the IRGC-Quds (Qods) Force.
The Treasury Department said Washington will keep working to deny Tehran the revenue it uses to destabilize the region and threaten US partners.
The Treasury Department said the action falls under Operation Economic Outcast and relies on two executive orders: one aimed at Iran's petroleum, petrochemical and aviation sectors, the other at a counterterrorism authority.
"Iran’s tyrannical regime never fails to put its own interests before those of its own citizens, even as ordinary Iranians face shortages of bread and fuel," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold. The ship is sinking."
According to the department, no oil has been loaded onto vessels since the operation began, and none is on the water outside the US military blockade imposed during the months-long war. Iran's government, it said, is trying to recoup billions of dollars from oil trustees.
The department named Mohammad Javad Bavand, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence officer, and Majid Taj, brother of the head of the Iranian Football Federation, as leaders of a network selling oil from Iran's dwindling reserves even though it owes billions of dollars to the government.
Also designated were Mohammadhossein Servati, son of IRGC Brig. Gen. Mohsen Servati, and Mojtaba Arabnejad, son of Mahan Air CEO Hamid Arabnejad.
The department alleged that Servati held executive roles at companies run by Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company, a US-designated front company, while Arabnejad allegedly purchased aircraft parts and procured weapons for the Iranian military.
Separately, the US State Department said the four designated individuals illicitly sell oil to help fund Iran's military and its support for terrorism. It described Mahan Air as an airline Iran uses to move weapons and fighters for the IRGC-Quds (Qods) Force.
The Treasury Department said Washington will keep working to deny Tehran the revenue it uses to destabilize the region and threaten US partners.
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