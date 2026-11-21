UN Alarmed as Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Hudaydah Port
(MENAFN) The United Nations warned Friday that reported Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Yemen's Port of Hudaydah risk deepening the humanitarian crisis, saying escalating hostilities endanger civilians, critical infrastructure and vital supply routes for millions of Yemenis.
Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the organization is closely tracking reports of strikes on the Red Sea port, along with continuing military operations in the governorates of Sanaa, Saada and Taiz.
"We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in and around Yemen,” he said.
"We stress the need to safeguard the continuity of operations of Yemen's Red Sea ports, which serve as a lifeline to millions of people in Yemen.”
Haq urged all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, including the ban on attacks aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure.
"We reiterate that ultimately there is no military solution to the conflict, and urge all parties to find a pathway back to political negotiations," he added.
The Saudi-led coalition announced Friday that it had launched a military operation against Houthi facilities and capabilities it alleges are used to carry out attacks on civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the organization is closely tracking reports of strikes on the Red Sea port, along with continuing military operations in the governorates of Sanaa, Saada and Taiz.
"We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in and around Yemen,” he said.
"We stress the need to safeguard the continuity of operations of Yemen's Red Sea ports, which serve as a lifeline to millions of people in Yemen.”
Haq urged all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, including the ban on attacks aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure.
"We reiterate that ultimately there is no military solution to the conflict, and urge all parties to find a pathway back to political negotiations," he added.
The Saudi-led coalition announced Friday that it had launched a military operation against Houthi facilities and capabilities it alleges are used to carry out attacks on civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
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