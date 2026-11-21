Magnitude 6.7 Quake Rocks Central Peru, No Tsunami Threat
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, with the tremor centered 22 kilometers (14 miles) west-northwest of Ondores in the country's Junin region.
The USGS initially put the quake's magnitude at 6.9 before revising the figure down to 6.7.
The tremor hit at 7.09 pm local time (0009 GMT Saturday) at a depth of roughly 142.1 km (88 mi), according to the agency.
Following the quake, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat, indicating no danger of a wave from the event.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Further details were not immediately available as the situation continued to develop.
The USGS initially put the quake's magnitude at 6.9 before revising the figure down to 6.7.
The tremor hit at 7.09 pm local time (0009 GMT Saturday) at a depth of roughly 142.1 km (88 mi), according to the agency.
Following the quake, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat, indicating no danger of a wave from the event.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Further details were not immediately available as the situation continued to develop.
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