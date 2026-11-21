Hegseth Imposes Secret Curbs on US-Canada Defense Ties
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has placed new restrictions on the American-Canadian defense relationship through a classified directive circulated last week, The Washington Post reported Friday.
The Post said it had not reviewed the memo and relied on officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. One official said Canadians will likely view the move as a "slap in the face."
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department is taking steps to ensure that engagements with Canada advance tangible US defense objectives. He said the directive will not affect defense intelligence sharing or cooperation through NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
An official from one of the Five Eyes countries, the intelligence-sharing alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, said Washington has given no formal indication that information sharing will change. The official added that US officials have shared less over the past year across several platforms.
According to the report, the measure deepens a wider dispute marked by President Donald Trump's repeated talk of annexing Canada and a trade war over tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods.
Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada had raised defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product.
Hegseth's past remarks have also fueled tensions. Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said an August social media post by Hegseth was below the dignity of his office.
Trump said Friday that Canada feels "emboldened" and that Washington can no longer let it feel that way.
Canada's Department of National Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Anadolu.
The Post said it had not reviewed the memo and relied on officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. One official said Canadians will likely view the move as a "slap in the face."
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department is taking steps to ensure that engagements with Canada advance tangible US defense objectives. He said the directive will not affect defense intelligence sharing or cooperation through NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
An official from one of the Five Eyes countries, the intelligence-sharing alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, said Washington has given no formal indication that information sharing will change. The official added that US officials have shared less over the past year across several platforms.
According to the report, the measure deepens a wider dispute marked by President Donald Trump's repeated talk of annexing Canada and a trade war over tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods.
Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada had raised defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product.
Hegseth's past remarks have also fueled tensions. Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said an August social media post by Hegseth was below the dignity of his office.
Trump said Friday that Canada feels "emboldened" and that Washington can no longer let it feel that way.
Canada's Department of National Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Anadolu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment