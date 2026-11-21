Allies Rebuke Russia as APEC Wraps Up in Shenzhen
(MENAFN) Shenzhen, China: Australia, Canada and New Zealand issued a joint condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine on Friday, using the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in China to demand an end to the fighting.
In the statement, published by Global Affairs Canada, the three nations "expressed their “unwavering support for APEC" and credited China's stewardship as the forum's chair “in having delivered a successful host year” in 2026.
They said they stand united in safeguarding peace, stability and international law in the region, which they called preconditions for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
The statement then turned to Moscow. "Almost five years on from Russia’s unprovoked, illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, we resolutely condemn Russia’s ongoing aggression," it said, referring to the war's start in February 2022.
The countries said Russia has intensified its offensive throughout 2026, "compounding human suffering and wreaking enormous damage to civilian infrastructure across Ukraine."
They warned the war is "profoundly impacting global security and peace, including in our own Indo-Pacific region."
According to the statement, Russia's conduct and its global economic fallout, including for food and energy security, undercut APEC's vision for an "open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community."
"APEC meetings provide an important opportunity to discuss these matters and their impacts on our economies and our communities," it added.
The three governments repeated their call for Russia to accept a permanent, unconditional ceasefire and immediately halt its war of aggression.
"We support all genuine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," it added.
The statement followed an online APEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 3 and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting held Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen.
It also came a day after an unprecedented trilateral meeting in Shenzhen between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the three leaders discussed the Ukraine war, among other issues.
In the statement, published by Global Affairs Canada, the three nations "expressed their “unwavering support for APEC" and credited China's stewardship as the forum's chair “in having delivered a successful host year” in 2026.
They said they stand united in safeguarding peace, stability and international law in the region, which they called preconditions for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
The statement then turned to Moscow. "Almost five years on from Russia’s unprovoked, illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, we resolutely condemn Russia’s ongoing aggression," it said, referring to the war's start in February 2022.
The countries said Russia has intensified its offensive throughout 2026, "compounding human suffering and wreaking enormous damage to civilian infrastructure across Ukraine."
They warned the war is "profoundly impacting global security and peace, including in our own Indo-Pacific region."
According to the statement, Russia's conduct and its global economic fallout, including for food and energy security, undercut APEC's vision for an "open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community."
"APEC meetings provide an important opportunity to discuss these matters and their impacts on our economies and our communities," it added.
The three governments repeated their call for Russia to accept a permanent, unconditional ceasefire and immediately halt its war of aggression.
"We support all genuine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," it added.
The statement followed an online APEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 3 and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting held Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen.
It also came a day after an unprecedented trilateral meeting in Shenzhen between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the three leaders discussed the Ukraine war, among other issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment