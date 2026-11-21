FBI Probes Suspected Hack of National Crime Database
(MENAFN) The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), the nationwide database that federal, state and local police rely on to share warrant and background check data, CNN reported late Friday.
Two people briefed on the investigation told CNN that hackers appear to have gotten into the system within the past few days. The FBI declined to comment. If confirmed, it would be the second intrusion in recent months.
CNN reported that FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News on Thursday, after officials had learned of the incident, to promote the bureau's cybersecurity work. He pointed to an operation that had wrapped up months earlier as though it were still underway, according to CNN.
"We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time," he said.
The discovery comes after a string of outages hit banks, the National Security Agency and air traffic control, as the government works to reassure the public about cybersecurity.
In September, a group calling itself ShinyHunters stole employee data from an FBI jobs website.
Two people briefed on the investigation told CNN that hackers appear to have gotten into the system within the past few days. The FBI declined to comment. If confirmed, it would be the second intrusion in recent months.
CNN reported that FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News on Thursday, after officials had learned of the incident, to promote the bureau's cybersecurity work. He pointed to an operation that had wrapped up months earlier as though it were still underway, according to CNN.
"We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time," he said.
The discovery comes after a string of outages hit banks, the National Security Agency and air traffic control, as the government works to reassure the public about cybersecurity.
In September, a group calling itself ShinyHunters stole employee data from an FBI jobs website.
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