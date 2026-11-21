Sudan Army Says It Holds Initiative as RSF Claims Gains
(MENAFN) Authorities in Sudan's Blue Nile state insisted Friday that the army still controls the course of the fighting and is working to restore security across the state's south, just hours after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had seized five areas there.
The RSF claimed Khor Mak, City 10, City 11, Sinja Nabag and Al-Taqa village. All five lie within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the state capital, Damazin. The army had not immediately responded to the claim.
State government spokesman Saif al-Nasr Min Allah Mahmoud said officials are closely monitoring security developments and military operations in the south.
“We understand citizens’ fears and panic, and that war involves advances and retreats, but the reality on the ground is not as being depicted on social media,” said Mahmoud.
“The armed forces still hold the initiative and are at the forefront so that security can be restored,” he added.
Mahmoud urged residents to stay calm and back the army until stability returns. He said the state's political and military leaders are coordinating efforts to drive the RSF out of Blue Nile.
Disinformation charges
Mahmoud also accused the RSF of spreading panic, rumors and false information online, including claims that its fighters are close to Damazin. He said the army's 4th Infantry Division is “making sacrifices on the front lines.”
Earlier Friday, the local government in Geissan said events in City 12 were battlefield maneuvering rather than an army defeat. It said the armed forces are directing the fight and will reposition to end it, calling the outcome “a matter of time.”
The RSF said Thursday it had captured City 12 and the Dereng area after clashes with government forces. The army said that same day it had carried out an operation in Dereng, destroying 28 RSF combat vehicles and seizing 18 more.
Blue Nile has seen sharp escalation in recent days, with attacks by the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, across several areas.
The war between the army and the RSF began in 2023 over disagreements about integrating the military. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
The RSF claimed Khor Mak, City 10, City 11, Sinja Nabag and Al-Taqa village. All five lie within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the state capital, Damazin. The army had not immediately responded to the claim.
State government spokesman Saif al-Nasr Min Allah Mahmoud said officials are closely monitoring security developments and military operations in the south.
“We understand citizens’ fears and panic, and that war involves advances and retreats, but the reality on the ground is not as being depicted on social media,” said Mahmoud.
“The armed forces still hold the initiative and are at the forefront so that security can be restored,” he added.
Mahmoud urged residents to stay calm and back the army until stability returns. He said the state's political and military leaders are coordinating efforts to drive the RSF out of Blue Nile.
Disinformation charges
Mahmoud also accused the RSF of spreading panic, rumors and false information online, including claims that its fighters are close to Damazin. He said the army's 4th Infantry Division is “making sacrifices on the front lines.”
Earlier Friday, the local government in Geissan said events in City 12 were battlefield maneuvering rather than an army defeat. It said the armed forces are directing the fight and will reposition to end it, calling the outcome “a matter of time.”
The RSF said Thursday it had captured City 12 and the Dereng area after clashes with government forces. The army said that same day it had carried out an operation in Dereng, destroying 28 RSF combat vehicles and seizing 18 more.
Blue Nile has seen sharp escalation in recent days, with attacks by the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, across several areas.
The war between the army and the RSF began in 2023 over disagreements about integrating the military. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
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