MENAFN - GetNews) Liaocheng City, Shandong province,China-November 20, 2026

For years, our company specializes in the export of metal raw materials. Our product portfolio includes stainless Steel Series, galvanized steel sheets, PPGI roofing sheets, aluminum bars, molybdenum bars, magnesium alloys and other special alloy materials. We supply customers engaged in engineering, hardware and equipment manufacturing across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and beyond.

Centered on customer demands, we provide full-chain foreign trade services, ranging from preliminary technical selection, sample confirmation and quotation calculation, to production follow-up, sea freight arrangement and document preparation. In compliance with customs regulations and project standards of different countries, we flexibly adjust solutions to help customers avoid procurement risks.

South Asia is one of our key strategic markets. At present, registration and preparation work for our Dhaka branch is well underway. Once the local office is established, it will connect our China supply base with overseas end buyers, shorten response time and deliver on-site support for clients in Bangladesh. Going forward, we will keep improving product quality, expand our product range and serve purchasing partners all over the world.

About us

XINYONGYUAN(SHANDONG)STEEL SALES CO., LTD. is a leading international supplier of steel and non-ferrous metal raw materials. We are dedicated to providing the most reliable and customized steel and metal solutions to users worldwide.