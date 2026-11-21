MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Natalia Zabolotna, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

The attack damaged a civilian business facility and a vehicle service station building. Seven vehicles were also damaged, including four passenger cars and three trucks.

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalised with minor injuries.

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times since evening: Two killed, 55 injured

Roofs and windows of nearby private homes were also damaged. A fire broke out at the business facility but was extinguished by emergency responders. A power line was also damaged, and energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

As Ukrinform previously reported, three civilians were injured in Russian attacks in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours.

Photo: Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration