MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 20, marking Aghdam City Day, Israeli Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz visited the International Gallery.

The meeting was attended by Elnura Isgandarova, director of the International Gallery, Aygun Azizova, head of AMedia LLC, and Jamal Isgandarov, photojournalist for the Xəbər Times website.

During the visit, the ambassador was introduced to the gallery's activities, its cultural projects and initiatives in the field of visual arts.

The discussions focused on expanding cultural ties between the two nations, developing cooperation in the arts and encouraging greater cultural exchange. Particular attention was paid to the possibility of organising joint art exhibitions featuring artists from Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as launching other collaborative projects.

Participants highlighted the role of culture and art in bringing nations closer together, strengthening friendly relations and fostering mutual understanding and dialogue. They also discussed several initiatives that could form the basis for future cooperation.

The meeting marked a step towards closer cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Israel, with a focus on creating new platforms for artistic exchange and turning joint initiatives into practical projects.