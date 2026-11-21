MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Nov 21 (NNN) -- Malaysia's homegrown fast-food chain Marrybrown has opened its first outlet in Cambodia, aiming to offer affordable meals while supporting local products.

The new outlet in the capital brings its international network to more than 500 restaurants across nearly 16 countries. Marrybrown launched its maiden outlet in Johor Bahru in 1981.

“Our company's strategy is to find something that is sustainable and something that can support the economy of the country.

“We aim to offer affordable, good-quality products for all our consumers,” Teh Chui Hoon, Marrybrown's master franchisee for Cambodia, told Bernama at the outlet's soft launch on Saturday.

The new outlet, in Boeung Kak in Phnom Penh's Toul Kork district, serves Marrybrown's signature crispy fried chicken and burgers, along with chicken rice, fried rice and chicken porridge, which have been added to cater to Cambodian tastes.

“We are creating a family environment. Seventy per cent of products are sourced from local suppliers and halal suppliers. Currently, we are operating with 20 local staff,” she said.

About 30 per cent of the ingredients are proprietary Marrybrown products.

Despite slower economic growth in Cambodia this year, weaker consumer spending and a fast-food market dominated by global brands, Teh said the chain can compete locally.

“Even in chaos, there is always opportunity. Fast-food is expensive and it is not so accessible to all (consumers). So we aim to offer something less expensive for everybody and ensure standard quality and taste.

“Cambodia has a young demographic and the young generation is always looking for something new,” said Teh.

--NNN