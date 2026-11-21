MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)– As the Philippines accelerates its transition towards a more digital and transparent tax ecosystem through the Bureau of Internal Revenue's (BIR) Electronic Invoicing System (EIS), Comarch brings extensive global expertise in electronic invoicing, tax compliance, ERP integration and digital document exchange to THE GATE Summit Philippines 2026.







Comarch's e-Invoicing platform is designed to help businesses navigate evolving electronic invoicing and tax reporting requirements across more than 60 countries. Supporting multiple invoice formats, government platform integrations and diverse ERP environments, the platform enables organizations to streamline invoice management, automate document exchange and strengthen their global compliance processes.

With more than 20 years of experience in electronic data interchange (EDI) and e-invoicing, Comarch has established a global network connecting businesses across international markets, helping organizations simplify complex financial processes and adapt to changing regulatory requirements.

Comarch and the Philippines' Digital Tax Transformation

Comarch's participation comes at a pivotal moment in the Philippines' tax modernization journey.

On 27 October 2026, the Bureau of Internal Revenue officially launched its enhanced Electronic Invoicing and Sales Reporting System (EIS), marking another important milestone in the country's digital tax transformation.

Under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 98-2026, covered taxpayers, including businesses engaged in e-commerce, taxpayers under the Large Taxpayers Service, large taxpayers and businesses using computerized accounting and invoicing systems, are required to comply with the electronic invoicing requirements by 31 December 2026, subject to applicable exemptions.

The new framework represents a significant shift from traditional paper-based invoicing towards structured electronic invoices, digital transaction records and more efficient tax administration.

For organizations operating across multiple markets, this transition also highlights the importance of having scalable technology platforms that can accommodate local regulatory requirements while maintaining consistency across international finance operations.

Through its global e-Invoicing capabilities, Comarch aims to support businesses in navigating this evolving landscape, connecting their finance and ERP environments with the broader requirements of digital tax compliance.

From Compliance to Connected Finance

For businesses, electronic invoicing is increasingly becoming more than a regulatory obligation. It has wider implications for ERP integration, data accuracy, accounts payable and receivable, financial reporting, audit readiness, working capital and operational efficiency.

Comarch's platform supports integration with different ERP environments and electronic document formats, alongside capabilities for document validation, exchange, processing and archiving.

Its global compliance approach enables multinational organizations to manage different electronic invoicing and digital reporting requirements through a centralized technology environment, helping reduce fragmented processes and improve financial visibility.

As the Philippines moves towards broader digital tax adoption, organizations must look beyond simply issuing electronic invoices. They must also consider how invoicing data connects with accounting systems, enterprise resource planning, procurement, payments and wider financial operations.

This makes Comarch's participation particularly relevant to the conversations taking place at THE GATE Summit Philippines 2026, where senior finance, tax and technology leaders will explore how businesses can move beyond regulatory readiness towards more connected, automated and efficient finance functions.

A Strategic Platform for the Philippines' Digital Tax Future

Under the theme “The Future of Tax is Digital”, THE GATE Summit Philippines 2026 will bring together CFOs, Heads of Tax, finance executives, tax professionals, regulators and technology leaders to examine the evolving landscape of taxation, digital compliance and connected finance.

Key discussions will explore:



BIR Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) implementation and regulatory readiness.

E-Invoicing, digital tax reporting and the future of tax administration.

ERP integration, finance automation and connected enterprise systems.

Artificial Intelligence and the transformation of finance operations.

Continuous compliance, data accuracy and audit readiness. Building future-ready finance functions through digital transformation.

Comarch's role as a technology partner adds an important global technology and implementation perspective to these discussions, particularly as Philippine businesses prepare for the next phase of the country's electronic invoicing rollout.

THE GATE Summit Philippines 2026 takes place on 1 December 2026 at Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Manila, Philippines.

Learn more about Comarch's e-Invoicing platform:

Comarch e-Invoicing Platform

Learn more about THE GATE Summit Philippines 2026:

THE GATE Summit Philippines