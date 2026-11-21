MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 21 (IANS) Two robbers were arrested following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, with both accused sustaining bullet injuries in their legs during retaliatory firing, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Aditya alias Sunny alias Adi and Naseem Ali alias Riyaz. Police recovered Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, a portion of the stolen gold chain, two illegal country-made pistols, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. The injured accused have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the encounter took place during the intervening night of November 20 and 21, when a team from the Phase-2 police station was conducting a checking operation on the NSEZ Ganda Nala Pushta Road following a tip-off.

During the operation, two suspicious persons were spotted approaching on a motorcycle. When the police team signalled them to stop, the duo abandoned their motorcycle and attempted to flee. They subsequently opened fire at the police personnel with the intention to kill them. In retaliation, the police fired at the accused, injuring both in their legs, following which they were apprehended on the spot.

The accused have been identified as Aditya, 21, a resident of Mathurapur village under the Beta-2 police station area in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Naseem Ali, 23, a resident of Arjuni Simrai village under the Raja Ka Rampur police station area in Etah district.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they, along with two other accomplices, identified as Abhishek Kumar and Manoj alias Mallah, were involved in robberies across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

They also confessed to their involvement in a robbery near Naya village on October 30, 2026. According to the police, the four accused had intercepted two men travelling on a scooter at night and robbed them of a bag and a gold chain at gunpoint before fleeing.

The bag contained approximately Rs 1.75 lakh. The accused spent around Rs 25,000 and divided the remaining Rs 1.50 lakh equally among themselves. They also divided the stolen chain into four portions. Aditya disclosed that he was carrying his share of the chain, which was subsequently recovered by the police.

The accused further revealed that they used to travel on two separate motorcycles to carry out robberies at different locations. They had stolen motorcycles and concealed them in Sector 63, planning to sell them later and divide the proceeds among themselves.

Police said the motorcycle recovered during the encounter had also been stolen by the accused from a park in Delhi.

According to officials, nine criminal cases related to robbery, theft, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and illegal possession of weapons are registered against Aditya at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. These include cases registered at Sector 58 and Bisrakh police stations, as well as Indirapuram and Khoda police stations.

Naseem also has four criminal cases related to robbery, theft and illegal weapons registered against him at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Ecotech-3, Sector 39 and Phase-2.

Police have launched a search operation to arrest the two absconding accomplices, Abhishek Kumar and Manoj alias Mallah. Further investigation is underway.