MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India's merchandise exports to Africa registered the highest growth of 44 per cent during April-September 2026-27, followed by Asia at 21 per cent, a government factsheet showed on Saturday, as exports recorded broad-based growth across major global regions.

The Americas recorded 13 per cent growth, while Europe and CIS and Baltics registered growth of 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

Exports to Asia increased from $85.84 billion to $103.84 billion, while exports to Africa surged 44 per cent -- from $21.87 billion to $31.42 billion.

The Americas registered growth at $66.82 billion, followed by Europe at $51.04 billion and CIS and Baltics at $3.36 billion.

Engineering goods, electronic goods and petroleum products remained key export categories. Strong performance across diverse markets and product groups reflects the expanding reach of India's merchandise exports across global regions.

China and Singapore were the largest markets, with exports reaching $11.39 billion and $11.07 billion, respectively. Exports to China increased 36 per cent, while those to Singapore more than doubled, registering 103 per cent growth, according to official data.

Malaysia and Hong Kong also emerged as significant markets, with exports reaching $5.58 billion and $5.12 billion, respectively. Malaysia registered 83 per cent growth, while Hong Kong recorded 37 per cent growth.

Other markets included Bangladesh at $5.66 billion, Nepal at $4.37 billion, Japan and Australia at around $4.10 billion each, Sri Lanka at $3.94 billion, South Korea at $3.91 billion, Vietnam at $3.83 billion and Oman at $3.29 billion.

Among the major export destinations in Africa include South Africa at $5.69 billion, registering 52 per cent growth.

In Tanzania and Kenya, exports reached $4.77 billion and $3.63 billion, respectively. Tanzania recorded 121 per cent growth, while exports to Kenya more than doubled, increasing 101 per cent. Exports to Egypt increased 73 per cent to $3.25 billion.

United States accounted for $50.80 billion, registering 11 per cent growth and remaining the largest market in the region.

In Brazil, Mexico and Canada, exports reached $4.33 billion, $3.45 billion and $2.67 billion, respectively. Colombia and Chile also recorded positive growth.