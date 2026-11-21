MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) The medical student who was allegedly abducted by her family members from a private medical college campus over her relationship with a Hindu youth in Mangaluru has told the Konaje police that she does not wish to return to her family.

The police recorded her statement on Saturday after tracing her to a relative's residence in Kerala.

The young woman, who is a legal adult, reportedly made it clear to the police that she did not want to accompany her family members. Based on her wishes, the police have decided to send her to a place of her choice or an observation centre. The police have also conducted a medical examination of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Konaje police have summoned two persons allegedly involved in the abduction to the police station and issued notices to them. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

The incident came to light after a video showing the student being forcibly taken away in a Thar vehicle from the campus of a private medical college went viral on social media on Friday. The alleged abduction reportedly took place on Thursday evening over her relationship with a Hindu youth.

The video shows a group of men arriving at the college campus and forcibly taking the young woman away as she screams, shouts and resists their attempts to kidnap her. The men are seen lifting her and pushing her into the back seat of a vehicle. One of them also appears to throw her sandals towards her. The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight in the presence of other students.

According to allegations, the Muslim student was taken away by her family members against her wishes because of her relationship with a Hindu youth. The video, recorded on a mobile phone and subsequently circulated on social media, triggered widespread reactions and raised concerns among students.

Reacting to the incident, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy had said that the woman was a legal adult and had the right to decide where she wanted to live. He had clarified that forcibly taking an adult against her wishes constituted an offence.

He had also directed the police to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the student. The police subsequently launched a search operation and tracked her down in Kerala.