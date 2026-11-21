MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, November 2026 – Today, Novo Nordisk shared primary results from the phase 3 STEP Young trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational once-weekly semaglutide injection, with a maximum dose of 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg based on baseline body weight, in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in children aged 6 to under 12 years with obesity. The results were presented during a scientific symposium at ObesityWeek® 2026 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Severe obesity can profoundly affect a child's physical health, emotional well-being, and daily life. This chronic disease also increases the risk of many obesity-related complications that can emerge early and persist into adulthood,” said Ania M. Jastreboff, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and Pediatrics (Pediatric Endocrinology) at Yale School of Medicine and Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center (Y-Weight).“Encouragingly, treating obesity with semaglutide was accompanied by improvements in multiple cardiometabolic measures, suggesting that effective treatments for severe childhood obesity may shift a child's trajectory back towards one of improving weight related health.”

In the STEP Young trial, more than 85% of the children had class II or III severe obesity at baseline, corresponding to BMI thresholds of ≥35 kg/m2 and ≥40 kg/m2, respectively. At week 68, for the efficacy estimand, the estimated mean percentage change in BMI from baseline was -17.4% with semaglutide and +2.2% with placebo, for an estimated treatment difference of -19.7 (95% CI: -23.1 to -16.2)*. For the treatment regimen estimand, the estimated mean percentage change in BMI from baseline was -13.5% with semaglutide and +2.7% with placebo, for an estimated treatment difference of -16.2 percentage points (95% CI: -19.4 to -12.9; p<0.001)**. At week 68, for the efficacy estimand, the estimated mean percentage change in BMI from baseline was -17.4% with semaglutide and +2.2% with placebo, for an estimated treatment difference of -19.7 (95% CI: -23.1 to -16.2)*. For the treatment regimen estimand, the estimated mean percentage change in BMI from baseline was -13.5% with semaglutide and +2.7% with placebo, for an estimated treatment difference of -16.2 percentage points (95% CI: -19.4 to -12.9; p<0.001)**†. At week 68 if all children adhered to treatment and did not use other weight-management interventions, 40.4% of children treated with semaglutide injection were no longer classified as having obesity*,*** (38.4% regardless of treatment adherence) **, compared with 0% of those receiving placebo* (2.1% regardless of treatment adherence)**. Both groups received lifestyle modification throughout the trial, including reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Childhood obesity is associated with several adverse health consequences, including type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea. It can also affect children's quality of life. A modeling analysis assessing the impact of early-onset obesity suggested that young children with severe obesity whose obesity persists could experience a reduction in life expectancy of close to 50%.

“Children and families affected by the disease of obesity deserve access to compassionate, evidence-based care that recognizes obesity as a complex, chronic disease,” said Joe Nadglowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC).“For too many children living with obesity, the challenges extend well beyond physical health. Weight bias, bullying and stigma can have lasting impacts on their emotional and mental well-being. The STEP Young results represent an important step forward in better understanding potential treatment options for children living with severe obesity. As we continue to advance obesity care, we must ensure that children and their families have access to appropriate treatment, meaningful support and care that is free from judgment and stigma.”

The overall safety and tolerability profile of semaglutide observed in the STEP Young trial were consistent with previous Novo pediatric and adult trials with semaglutide, and no unexpected safety concerns were identified. In addition, no safety concerns were identified for growth or pubertal development. It is important to note that semaglutide injection 2.4 mg contains a Boxed Warning for possible thyroid tumors, including cancer, and should not be used in those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.

“Obesity can have lifelong consequences when it begins in childhood, yet many children and adolescents still lack access to comprehensive care – from prevention and lifestyle modifications to medical treatment where clinically appropriate and approved,” said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Novo.“Building on our pioneering work in pediatric obesity medicine, the STEP Young results highlight the potential of semaglutide, alongside lifestyle modifications, in improving obesity care for children who need medical treatment to achieve better health.”

Investigational semaglutide injection is not approved in the United States for use in children under the age of 12. Safety and efficacy are not established, and there is no guarantee that this investigational medicine will become commercially available for the uses under clinical investigation.