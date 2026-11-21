MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The first day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 concluded at ADNEC Marina Hall following strong visitor turnout, major product launches, commercial activity and a wide range of on-water experiences and entertainment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the eighth edition of ADIBS is the largest in the Show's history. The four-day event runs from 19 to 22 November and brings together 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries across more than 96,000 square metres, with 168 boats displayed at the marina.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, ADIBS provides an international platform for boat builders, marine companies, buyers, industry professionals and enthusiasts to connect, showcase new products, establish partnerships and explore commercial opportunities. Taking place at the beginning of the Gulf marine season, the Show connects exhibitors with a qualified audience at an important period for purchasing decisions across the regional marine market.

The opening day featured several global and regional product launches from leading local, regional and international brands, showcasing a diverse range of vessels, including catamarans, fishing and leisure boats, houseboats and more. Many of these products were unveiled in the Middle East for the first time, underlining the Show's growing importance as a platform for introducing new products and innovations to the regional marine market.

Additionally, there were several Memorandum of Understanding involving Delma Marine, one of the Show's sponsors and key exhibitors. Mara Marine Trading also unveiled Mara Waves, a premium marine seating solution designed for boats and yachts, alongside the Mara Marine Boat Lifter, a customised boat-lifting platform developed to improve functionality and accessibility.

The Knowledge Box featured insightful discussions. A session titles Shaping Life on the Water: The Regulations Driving Abu Dhabi Maritime Future featured Dr Haya Aldaghlas, Director Strategic Interface, Abu Dhabi Maritime & Integrated Transport Centre and Khawla Al Shehhi, Manager Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime, where they highlighted how Abu Dhabi is advancing its position as a leading global maritime hub by making its waterways safer, more accessible and enjoyable, while supporting business growth, investment and collaboration across the sector.

They emphasised how through initiatives including the Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, the Masader sustainability platform, new frameworks for autonomous vessels and AI-enabled technologies, and smart infrastructure such as the Waterways Monitoring and Control Centre, the emirate is combining innovation, sustainability and safety while investing in the next generation of maritime talent.

Alongside its business offering, ADIBS 2026 provides a broad programme of activities and entertainment designed for families, boating enthusiasts and visitors of all ages. The Navigation Hub offers on-water experiences ranging from high-speed RIB rides to scenic water-taxi tours, while the Sea Trial Zone gives visitors the opportunity to see boats in action through live demonstrations and on-water trials.

Throughout ADNEC Marina Hall and the surrounding waterfront, visitors can also enjoy roaming entertainment including Riviera-themed performances, stilt walkers, live music, traditional Al Ayala performances and other entertainment. The day concluded with a fireworks show that lit up the night sky, providing a spectacular finale to the day's activities.

New experiences introduced for the 2026 edition further expand ADIBS beyond the traditional boat show format. These include the Boaters Market, Lifestyle & Wellness Zone and Outdoor Living Zone, alongside new visitor activations such as a show-wide Treasure Hunt and maritime heritage experiences.

The Show also featured recreational vehicles as part of its expanded outdoor-living offering, giving visitors the opportunity to explore products and experiences connected to life beyond the water. The wider Outdoor Living Zone brings together RVs alongside outdoor furniture, shade solutions, BBQs, outdoor kitchens, refrigeration, dining accessories and portable cooking equipment.

ADIBS 2026 continues until 22 November at ADNEC Marina Hall, opening daily from 2pm to 10pm.