All-wheel-drive full-suspension electric bike delivers maximum traction on low-grip terrain and up to 80 miles of range at an accessible price.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EUNORAU, a leading manufacturer of premium all-terrain electric bicycles, has introduced the Defender-S 2.0, branded as the Hunter X6 - an all-wheel-drive full-suspension fat tire electric bike built to dominate low-traction terrain including snow, sand and wet mud. Fitted with twin 750W hub motors delivering a combined 1500W of power, the Defender-S 2.0 prioritizes instant grip and stable control where single-motor bikes struggle.The four-link full-suspension platform pairs an adjustable air rear shock with 75mm front travel, while 203mm large hydraulic rotors and Shimano CUES 9-speed shifting deliver confident braking and smooth gear changes on loose ground. Riding on 26×4.0 fat tires with torque-sensing assistance and a combined 85N·m of torque, the bike keeps riders in control across snow trails, sandy flats and muddy hunting or farm land.Powered by a standard 48V 17Ah removable battery, the Defender-S 2.0 delivers up to 40 miles of range on a single charge, and can be paired with an auxiliary battery to reach up to 80 miles for extended expeditions. UL-certified and priced at $2,799, the Defender-S 2.0 targets budget-conscious hunters and outdoor lovers who need reliable off-road traction without compromising on capability.A Bluetooth color display keeps riders informed of speed, battery and assist levels, while the 17" and 19" frame options accommodate riders from 160cm to 195cm tall. With a total payload capacity of 136kg (300 lbs) and a top unlocked speed of 28mph, the Defender-S 2.0 pairs all-weather versatility with everyday usability.Editor's Notes / Key Angles. Positioning: value-focused AWD workhorse.. Core hook: dual-motor AWD delivers unmatched traction on loose ground.. Scenarios: snow trails, sandy flats, muddy farm and hunting land.. Keywords: AWD ebike, dual motor fat tire e-bike, snow hunting ebike, affordable all terrain ebike.About EUNORAUEUNORAU is a leading manufacturer of premium electric bicycles, serving riders across North America, Europe and Australia with a growing lineup of all-terrain, fat-tire, folding, trike and cargo ebikes. From hunting and trail riding to commuting and family transport, EUNORAU is committed to building reliable, performance-driven ebikes that let riders go farther and explore more.For more details contact:Eunorau E-Mobility USA CorpJanie...10725 Ellis Avenue, Unit B and C, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Janie

Eunorau E-Mobility USA Corp

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EUNORAU Launches Defender-S 2.0 (Hunter X6) AWD Dual-Motor Fat Ebike for Snow, Sand & Mud News Provided By TP Studio November 21, 2026, 08:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media



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