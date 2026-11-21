MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Saturday alleged that the previous Congress-led Union government had left the Indian Armed Forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh unsupported in 1962 during the war with China, claiming that the "humiliation" will never be forgotten.

Taking to X, Rijiju claimed, "We'll never forget 1962 humiliation. Congress left Armed Forces & people of Arunachal Pradesh to fend for themselves in 1962. This is a big lesson for us. Congress kept our people poor & State underdeveloped. Time has changed now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji."

Earlier, Rijiju launched a fresh attack on the Congress, posing four questions to the party, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 war humiliation" and why it kept India a "poor nation".

In a post on X, Union Minister Rijiju listed four questions for the Congress and called on the party to respond to them.

"My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation?" he asked, referring to the India-China war.

Union Minister Rijiju questioned, "Congress kept India a poor nation. Why?"

He also sought an explanation from the Opposition party over why India was described as the "land of snake charmers".

"Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?" the Union Minister asked.

Union Minister Rijiju's remarks came after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, LoP Gandhi had said that India would have been represented at the high-level meeting if the Congress were in power.

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," LoP Gandhi wrote in a post on X.