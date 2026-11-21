MENAFN - IANS) Panchkula, Nov 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered cash, foreign currency, gold and silver worth more than Rs 1 crore during searches conducted at the residential premises of a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), posted at Panchkula, Haryana, days after his arrest in a bribery case, officials said.

The CBI had registered the case on Thursday against Luvkush Kumar, Superintendent, CGST, Panchkula, on allegations of demanding illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, a partner in a private firm, for allegedly extending undue favour in connection with GST proceedings against the firm.

While demanding the bribe, Kumar had promised that he would not impose heavy penalties and issue further demand notices to the company.

The bribe demand was subsequently reduced to Rs 20 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh was being paid as the first instalment when the CBI arrested the CGST official in a trap, said the statement.

During subsequent searches conducted on Friday, Indian currency amounting to Rs 24.29 lakh, foreign currency equivalent to approximately Rs 15.65 lakh, and gold jewellery, gold bullion and silver collectively valued at approximately Rs 1.46 crore were recovered.

The total value of these recoveries is approximately Rs 1.86 crore.

The searches also led to the recovery of documents relating to six bank accounts, investment portfolios, a life insurance policy and multiple immovable properties. Documents relating to a vehicle and financial transactions of the accused and his family members were also found, the CBI said.

Investigators said that the recovered financial and property-related documents are being examined to ascertain the assets, investments and financial transactions of the accused and his family members.

Earlier, during verification of the complaint filed by the firm's official, the demand for illegal gratification was prima facie substantiated, the CBI said.

It was revealed that the accused increased the bribe demand to Rs 25 lakh and agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment, the investigative agency added.

Further, the CBI laid a trap at Panchkula during which the accused Superintendent was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant. The accused was apprehended, and the bribe amount has been recovered.