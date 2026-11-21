MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) The West Bengal government will follow the Maharashtra model and introduce a screening process to identify fake claimants and Bangladeshi nationals posing as third-gender or transgender persons in the state.

The move aims to ensure that employment generation schemes benefit only genuine Indian members of the transgender community.

The state government had recently announced plans to recruit members of the third-gender or transgender community, including biological transgender persons and those who have undergone sex reassignment surgery (SRS), as property tax recovery agents for various urban civic bodies and traffic control assistants in the police department.

Before engaging members of the community in these roles, the state government wants to conduct a screening exercise to identify alleged impostors, including biological males falsely claiming third-gender or transgender identity, as well as Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing in the state illegally. The objective is to ensure that only genuine Indian citizens belonging to the transgender community are considered for these employment opportunities.

A state government source said the Maharashtra government had recently begun engaging members of the third-gender or transgender community in various government assignments after conducting a similar screening exercise to verify their credentials.

“The Maharashtra model of screening will be adopted here as well,” the state government officer said.

The screening will be done at the police station level, and established associations of third-gender or transgender persons will assist the police in the screening process.

The state government had also constituted a screening committee for that purpose, which is headed by the secretary to the state women and child development and social welfare department, Moumita Godara Basu.

Dr Ranjita Sinha, one of the leading faces of transgender rights movement in West Bengal, had given specific information and statistics to the state government on how Bangladeshi infiltrators from the third-gender transgender community have flooded the different districts in West Bengal, especially Bangladesh-bordering districts, and are resorting to massive extortion of common people there.

“The previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had done nothing for the overall welfare and development of the third-gender community people in the state. Instead, the previous regime encouraged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi transgenders to strengthen their vote banks. Now the new government is taking some positive steps to bring the people from the community to the mainstream. So, what we want is that only genuine transgender persons of Indian origin should get the benefit of the exercise,” said Sinha.

Echoing Sinha, content creator and transgender rights activist Debika Barua told IANS that since the state government will bear the expenditure of bringing the transgender people to the mainstream from the taxpayers' money, it is natural that the state government will ensure that only genuine persons of Indian origin will be included in that exercise.

“There is no point in enabling outsiders to enjoy the benefits of such exercises,” Barua said.