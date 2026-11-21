7 Ways To Get Moving At Tilal Al Ghaf This Dubai Fitness Challenge
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From lagoon-side yoga and paddleboarding to group cycling, outdoor cinema nights and family activities, discover what's still happening at Tilal Al Ghaf's Fitness Hub before it wraps up on 29 November. Dubai, UAE, November 2026: With just over a week remaining in this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge, Majid Al Futtaim's Tilal Al Ghaf continues to bring fitness, wellness and family entertainment together at its official Fitness Hub, hosted at Lagoon Park until 29 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Returning for its third consecutive year, this year's Fitness Hub: From Lawn to Lagoon offers a packed calendar of activities for all ages and fitness levels. Following a successful opening week, which saw a fully attended Glow Dance session, there's still plenty to look forward to throughout the remainder of November. Here are seven ways to make the most of the remaining Dubai Fitness Challenge activities at Tilal Al Ghaf: 1. Kick-start your day with a fitness class Whether you're into high-intensity training or prefer something more mindful, FITCODE's daily morning and evening classes have something for everyone. Choose from HIIT, HYROX, cycling, Pilates Burn, Power Strength, yoga, deep stretching and more, all set within the greenery of Lagoon Park. 2. Take your workout onto the water Swap the gym for the lagoon with paddleboarding and paddleboard yoga on Lagoon Al Ghaf. For those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, beachfront yoga, breathwork and meditation sessions offer a chance to recharge by the water. 3. Make time for outdoor wellness Take a break from your usual routine with wellness activities designed to help you slow down and recharge. From guided stretching and breathwork to meditation and waterfront yoga, visitors can enjoy a more mindful approach to movement against the natural surroundings of Lagoon Park. 4. Ride to the beat at Super Ride – 21 November Get ready for an energising group cycling experience on 21 November, led by instructors and set to music. Looking ahead to 28 November, Form & Flow Motion and Mobility will offer another opportunity to focus on flexibility, recovery and controlled movement. 5. Get the whole family moving Fitness isn't just for adults. Families can enjoy basketball and table tennis challenges, while younger visitors can make the most of a dedicated play area. Little Legends also hosts weekend football coaching sessions, combining fun drills, teamwork and active play. 6. Wind down with an outdoor movie night After an active day, settle in for a family movie under the stars with VOX Cinemas Movie Nights on the Main Stage and Lawn. Visitors can also enjoy food and refreshments from Carrefour and 8th Café, with Mai Dubai hydration and bottle refill stations available throughout the park. 7. Find your balance with wellness and recovery sessions Take a break from high-energy workouts and focus on recovery with guided stretching, mobility, breathwork and meditation sessions. With many activities taking place beside the lagoon, the Fitness Hub offers the perfect setting to slow down, reset and recharge. Plan your visit
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Where: Fitness Hub, Lagoon Park, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai
When: Until 29 November 2026
Who: Open to residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels
What's on: Daily fitness classes, waterfront wellness activities, weekend headline events and family entertainment
How to book: Download the FITCODE app for the latest schedule and session bookings.
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