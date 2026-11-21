MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From lagoon-side yoga and paddleboarding to group cycling, outdoor cinema nights and family activities, discover what's still happening at Tilal Al Ghaf's Fitness Hub before it wraps up on 29 November.

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: With just over a week remaining in this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge, Majid Al Futtaim's Tilal Al Ghaf continues to bring fitness, wellness and family entertainment together at its official Fitness Hub, hosted at Lagoon Park until 29 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Returning for its third consecutive year, this year's Fitness Hub: From Lawn to Lagoon offers a packed calendar of activities for all ages and fitness levels. Following a successful opening week, which saw a fully attended Glow Dance session, there's still plenty to look forward to throughout the remainder of November.

Here are seven ways to make the most of the remaining Dubai Fitness Challenge activities at Tilal Al Ghaf:

1. Kick-start your day with a fitness class

Whether you're into high-intensity training or prefer something more mindful, FITCODE's daily morning and evening classes have something for everyone. Choose from HIIT, HYROX, cycling, Pilates Burn, Power Strength, yoga, deep stretching and more, all set within the greenery of Lagoon Park.

2. Take your workout onto the water

Swap the gym for the lagoon with paddleboarding and paddleboard yoga on Lagoon Al Ghaf. For those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, beachfront yoga, breathwork and meditation sessions offer a chance to recharge by the water.

3. Make time for outdoor wellness

Take a break from your usual routine with wellness activities designed to help you slow down and recharge. From guided stretching and breathwork to meditation and waterfront yoga, visitors can enjoy a more mindful approach to movement against the natural surroundings of Lagoon Park.

4. Ride to the beat at Super Ride – 21 November

Get ready for an energising group cycling experience on 21 November, led by instructors and set to music. Looking ahead to 28 November, Form & Flow Motion and Mobility will offer another opportunity to focus on flexibility, recovery and controlled movement.

5. Get the whole family moving

Fitness isn't just for adults. Families can enjoy basketball and table tennis challenges, while younger visitors can make the most of a dedicated play area. Little Legends also hosts weekend football coaching sessions, combining fun drills, teamwork and active play.

6. Wind down with an outdoor movie night

After an active day, settle in for a family movie under the stars with VOX Cinemas Movie Nights on the Main Stage and Lawn. Visitors can also enjoy food and refreshments from Carrefour and 8th Café, with Mai Dubai hydration and bottle refill stations available throughout the park.

7. Find your balance with wellness and recovery sessions

Take a break from high-energy workouts and focus on recovery with guided stretching, mobility, breathwork and meditation sessions. With many activities taking place beside the lagoon, the Fitness Hub offers the perfect setting to slow down, reset and recharge.

Where: Fitness Hub, Lagoon Park, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai When: Until 29 November 2026 Who: Open to residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels What's on: Daily fitness classes, waterfront wellness activities, weekend headline events and family entertainment How to book: Download the FITCODE app for the latest schedule and session bookings.

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About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region's most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim's assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE's fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.