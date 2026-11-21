MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi November 2026: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 has proven its growing importance as a launch platform for the regional marine industry, with leading local, regional and international companies choosing the eighth and largest edition of the Show to unveil new vessels, brands and products to the Middle East market. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Positioned at the start of the Gulf marine season, ADIBS provides exhibitors with a timely opportunity to engage committed buyers when demand is high and purchasing decisions are being made. With on-water trials, immersive experiences, the event enables brands to connect directly with their target audiences, demonstrate products in action and support commercial opportunities.

A wide range of launches are taking place during this year's edition, spanning luxury yachts, power catamarans, leisure craft and houseboats. Among the most significant vessels is the Al Manara, a 55-metre yacht being showcased by Medasia Marine and developed with Ocean World Ship Building. Conceived to offer a new interpretation of luxury living on the water, the vessel is one of the standouts launches at this year's Show.

Gulf Craft is showcasing the pre-launch of the SilverCat 47, the first model in the second generation of its SilverCat power catamaran range. Measuring 14.32 metres in length with a 4.92-metre beam, the catamaran features two cabins, expansive indoor and outdoor living areas and panoramic glazing. Designed to provide enhanced stability, space and cruising comfort, it can accommodate up to 15 passengers.

Another major showcase comes from Al Kous Marine, which is presenting 40-metre houseboats, among the largest vessels of their kind at ADIBS 2026. Their presence adds a distinctive dimension to the Show's on-water offering and reflects the increasing diversity of leisure marine products being developed and presented in the region.

Elsewhere, Riviera Boat Industrial Investment Co. is launching the R40 Catamaran, while Invictus – Mare Sailing is introducing the TT460. Bahrain-based Seven Craft is launching the DUE MARI 440, and UAE-based Ocean Boats is unveiling the 40S, further strengthening the representation of regional boat manufacturers at this year's edition.

Al Shaali is introducing two new brands, including Glory, while MJS Works is bringing the Navigator 750 to the Middle East market. KJM is also unveiling the Falcon 510FX, further demonstrating the Show's ability to attract new companies, brands and products from across the marine industry.

The scale of product and brand launches reflects the continued growth of ADIBS as a regional marketplace, bringing manufacturers, distributors, investors, industry professionals and prospective buyers together within a dedicated marine environment. The Show provides participating companies with opportunities not only to showcase their latest products, but also to establish partnerships, enter new markets and engage directly with customers from across the region.

The 2026 edition is the largest in the Show's history, spanning more than 96,000 square metres, an increase of 13% compared with 2025. It brings together 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries, also representing 13% year-on-year growth, including 529 exhibitors and brands participating for the first time.

National participation has reached 435 UAE companies and brands, an increase of 31% compared with the previous edition, while Gulf participation has grown by 216% to 355 exhibitors and brands. Participation by boat manufacturers has also increased by 33%, reflecting the continued expansion of the region's marine sector and the growing commercial importance of the Show.

On the water, 168 boats are on display at ADNEC Marina, representing a 29% increase compared with 2025 and providing visitors with an extensive showcase of vessels from leading local, regional and international manufacturers.

As a leading platform for the leisure marine industry in the region, ADIBS brings together serious buyers, investors, high-net-worth individuals and business leaders in an environment designed to facilitate networking, partnerships and commercial growth. By combining product launches, live demonstrations, on-water experiences and direct engagement between manufacturers and buyers, the 2026 edition further strengthens the Show's position as a key meeting point for the marine industry at the start of the Gulf's highly anticipated marine season.