IndusInd Bank Fires Former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Invokes Clawbacks

IndusInd Bank's decision to terminate former Managing Director and CEO Sumant Kathpalia's employment and invoke applicable malus and claw-back provisions marks a further step in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in 2025. The bank said in an exchange filing on Friday that its Board of Directors, acting as the disciplinary authority, decided to terminate Kathpalia's employment with immediate effect. It also approved the invocation of applicable malus and claw-back provisions with effect from March 24, 2020, the date of his initial appointment as Managing Director and CEO. The decisions followed the submission of an enquiry report dated November 18, 2026, by the Enquiry Officer, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, appointed to examine the matter. The board took the decisions at its meeting held on November 20, the bank said. The developments follow Kathpalia's resignation from the services of the bank on April 29, 2025, with effect from the close of working hours on the same day. At its meeting on April 29, 2025, the bank's board had taken note of his resignation as Managing Director and CEO and as a director. However, it had communicated to him that he would continue to remain an employee of the bank until further intimation. Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him under the bank's internal code of conduct. He was placed under suspension with effect from June 18, 2025, pending completion of further proceedings. The latest decision follows the findings recorded in the enquiry report, which was submitted to the bank on November 18, 2026. The bank said the applicable malus and claw-back provisions would be invoked retrospectively from the date of Kathpalia's initial appointment as Managing Director and CEO on March 24, 2020. However, the disclosure did not specify the amount involved or provide further details on the implementation of these provisions.