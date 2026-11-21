MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bybit announced fully paid securities lending for eligible Bybit Stocks customers on November 20. The optional service lets participating users lend settled US-listed stocks, ETFs and ADRs to institutional borrowers in exchange for a share of lending fees.

Variable income and account-level enrollment

According to Bybit, fees accrue daily and are settled in USDC after each calendar month. Borrower demand determines whether securities are lent, so enrollment does not guarantee income.

The feature applies at account level. Customers cannot select individual securities to include or exclude. Eligible holdings can enter the lending pool from the next US business day.

Risks differ from simply holding shares

Bybit's disclosures say securities on loan are not covered by SIPC, voting rights are lost while shares are lent, and substitute dividend payments may receive different tax treatment. Collateral is held by Infra Capital Limited on a pooled basis, rather than segregated for each user.

Participation requires level-two verification, an eligibility questionnaire and residence in a supported jurisdiction.

Source: Bybit announcement. Cover image: Bybit.

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