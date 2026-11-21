Bybit To Introduce Grace Period For Overdue UTA Fixed-Rate Loans
A loan becomes overdue when its contract matures without repayment. Bybit says an additional repayment window will then apply according to platform settings.
The announcement does not specify a universal grace-period length. Outstanding principal will attract overdue interest, accruing hourly at the applicable rate.Forced repayment follows an unpaid grace period
If a loan remains unpaid when the window ends, Bybit says its system will sell collateral to repay principal and interest. An additional forced-repayment fee of up to 2% will apply.
The exchange advises borrowers to track maturity dates and maintain sufficient available UTA balances. The grace period postpones the forced-repayment stage under the stated rules; it does not waive the debt or overdue interest.
Source: Bybit's official loan update. Cover image: Bybit.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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