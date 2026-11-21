MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) KuCoin announced the listing of Anthropic xStock, ticker ANTX, on November 20, adding another tokenized equity product to its spot market.

ANTX trades against USDT

The exchange scheduled ANTX/USDT trading to begin at 14:30 UTC on November 20, following a one-hour call auction. Deposits use the Solana SPL network.

Withdrawals are scheduled for 10:00 UTC on November 21. That time is later than this article's publication, so users should check the live deposit and withdrawal page before transferring assets.

KuCoin also announced support for several spot trading bots, including grid, DCA and smart-rebalance services, from the start of spot trading.

A tokenized product with separate terms

This announcement concerns ANTX, rather than an IPO allocation or a direct brokerage purchase of Anthropic shares. Users should review the token's issuer documentation, contract address and platform restrictions before trading.

The listing is separate from the Anthropic-related futures and direct-share products announced by other platforms.

Source: KuCoin's official listing notice. Cover: editorial illustration.

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