MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance announced three additional TradFi perpetual futures contracts on November 20, expanding its derivatives offering linked to US-listed securities.

Three underlying markets

The notice scheduled JNJUSDT for 09:30 UTC, AMDLUSDT for 09:35 UTC and NIOUSDT for 09:40 UTC on November 20.

The underlying references are Johnson & Johnson common stock, the GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and NIO's US-listed ADR, respectively. AMDL references a leveraged daily ETF, rather than ordinary AMD shares.

Futures exposure, rather than share ownership

According to Binance, the contracts settle in USDT, trade around the clock and initially support leverage of up to 20 times. The announced funding interval is eight hours, with a minimum notional order value of 5 USDT.

These are perpetual derivatives. Trading them does not constitute buying the underlying shares or ETF units, and leverage introduces liquidation risk.

Availability depends on jurisdiction. Binance says trading parameters, funding settings and margin requirements may change under its rules.

Source: Binance's official announcement. Cover: editorial illustration.

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