Binance Opens Six-Week P2P Academy Program For Latin America
The program covers how Binance P2P works, creating and taking advertisements, safety practices and merchant features. Binance says sessions will run through Binance Square and official channels.
Participation involves registering with a KYC-verified account, attending sessions and completing weekly challenges. The exchange says eligible users can qualify for limited rewards under the individual challenge terms.Year-end program
Binance describes the overall campaign as running through December 31 and plans a closing event in Santa Cruz de Bolivia, with its date still to be announced.
Some dates in the published schedule are inconsistent, including a November 31 entry. Participants should confirm session dates and challenge deadlines through the official enrollment page and subsequent notices.
The program is regional, and access to the products mentioned depends on eligibility and local availability.
Source: Binance P2P Academy announcement. Cover image: Binance.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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