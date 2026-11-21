MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Polling commenced across Ladakh on Saturday for municipal and panchayat elections, with authorities expecting a significant voter turnout as the Union Territory goes to local body polls for the first time since its formation on August 5, 2019.

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The local elections are being held after eight years, with the last local body polls conducted in 2018 when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. The panchayats and municipalities completed their terms at the end of 2023 and the start of 2024, respectively.

Municipal elections are being held in Leh and Kargil districts, while panchayat polls are taking place across all eight districts of Ladakh.

Polling, which started around 8 am, is underway in all 21 wards of the Leh Municipal Council, while representatives in four of the 17 wards of the Kargil Municipal Council have been elected unopposed. Voters were seen turning up in good numbers at polling stations across Kargil to exercise their franchise. The polling is scheduled to end at 5 pm.

Of 192 panchayat halqas, 55 sarpanches were elected unopposed, while polling is being held for the remaining 137 seats. Similarly, 1,186 panch candidates have been elected unopposed out of a total of 1,428, while voting is taking place for only 242 panch seats.

Elections to eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) will be held on December 4.

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Congress candidate Sayed Banoo and BJP candidate Dorje Angchuk were elected unopposed for the Lotsum seat in Kargil Hill Council and Samad-Kharnak seat in Changthang, respectively.

For the first time, 36 of the 100 seats in the LAHDCs have been reserved for women, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in grassroots democratic institutions.

A total of 266 candidates are in the fray for eight Hill Councils of Ladakh. They include 79 candidates each from Congress and Congress, 94 Independents and 14 from National Conference.

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The Ladakh Administration has already declared public holidays across the Union Territory on November 21 and December 4 in view of the elections.