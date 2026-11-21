AWR Automotive introduces the Zeekr 9X in the UAE, celebrating the brand’s next chapter alongside its first 9X owners
(MENAFN- Joshua Mathias) AWR Automotive, the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group and official distributor of Zeekr in the UAE, has marked the official introduction of the Zeekr 9X, the brand's first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, at an exclusive event celebrating the new flagship and its first owners in the UAE.
Held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the occasion brought together the first owners of the 9X through AWR Automotive to celebrate a significant milestone in Zeekr's evolution and the next chapter of its journey in the UAE. The evening placed as much emphasis on the people behind the wheel as the vehicle itself, reflecting AWR Automotive's belief that exceptional ownership extends well beyond the moment of purchase.
By bringing the first 9X owners into the launch itself, the occasion offered a more personal expression of Zeekr's next chapter in the UAE. It recognised the confidence customers have placed in the brand as it introduces a new kind of electrified vehicle, while highlighting the role of AWR Automotive in making that innovation accessible through an established local network.
As the official distributor of Zeekr in the UAE, AWR Automotive plays a central role in establishing the brand's long-term position in the market, bringing together Zeekr's global innovation with the local expertise, infrastructure and customer care that underpin a complete ownership experience. From the initial introduction to the brand through to sales, servicing and ongoing support, AWR Automotive provides the confidence and continuity that extend the relationship with customers throughout their ownership journey.
Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive, said: "The Zeekr 9X represents a significant milestone for the brand, introducing its first-ever hybrid model and marking an exciting new chapter in its evolution. Combining exceptional performance, intelligent technology and contemporary luxury, it broadens Zeekr's proposition and reinforces our ambition to establish the brand as a leading name in premium mobility in the UAE.
For AWR Automotive, bringing this innovation to market is only part of our responsibility. Equally important is the experience that surrounds it, from the confidence of buying through an authorised distributor to the quality of service, support and care throughout ownership. Recognising the first 9X owners at this occasion is an important expression of that focus on customers as we continue to build the brand in the UAE.”
Mars Chen, CEO of Zeekr International, commented: The UAE is an important market for Zeekr, home to a discerning customer base that values innovation, performance and a premium ownership experience. The Zeekr 9X was created for people who expect more from a flagship. As our luxury flagship SUV integrating performance, luxury, comfort and safety, it brings together advanced hybrid technology with the design and intelligent features that define the Zeekr brand, allowing us to broaden our offering here. Tonight we celebrated the first 9X deliveries in the UAE. This Experience Day was never just about revealing a car — it was about welcoming a community. Working closely with AWR Automotive, we see significant opportunities to strengthen Zeekr's presence across the UAE and reach a wider audience seeking a new generation of premium mobility.
Zeekr 9X: a flagship in intelligent luxury
The Zeekr 9X marks a significant evolution for the brand as its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, introducing Zeekr’s advanced Super Hybrid technology. Built on the innovative SEA-S architecture, the flagship SUV combines a 900-volt electrical system with advanced electrified performance, with higher-specification variants delivering up to 1,380 horsepower and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in as little as 3.1 seconds — the immediacy of electric driving with the assurance of a hybrid powertrain.
That flagship capability is now gaining recognition on the world stage: the Zeekr 9X has been shortlisted for the World Car Awards, with its design, technology and overall proposition drawing attention from the global jury and underscoring the model’s competitiveness in international markets.
The Zeekr 9X expresses its flagship character across four dimensions. In performance, the Super Hybrid powertrain pairs electric immediacy with long-range assurance. In luxury, striking design and refined materials create a cabin of contemporary sophistication. In comfort, intelligent digital technologies and carefully engineered seating, quietness and convenience serve driver and passengers alike. In safety, a flagship-grade body structure together with active and passive safety technologies provide layer upon layer of protection. It is this integration of performance, luxury, comfort and safety that defines the Zeekr 9X as the latest expression of the brand’s approach to intelligent luxury mobility.
Availability and customer information
The Zeekr 9X is available through AWR Automotive's authorised Zeekr network in the UAE, with prices starting from AED 369,900
For enquiries, showroom locations, authorised service centres and customer support, visit
or contact 800 ZEEKR(93357)
Held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the occasion brought together the first owners of the 9X through AWR Automotive to celebrate a significant milestone in Zeekr's evolution and the next chapter of its journey in the UAE. The evening placed as much emphasis on the people behind the wheel as the vehicle itself, reflecting AWR Automotive's belief that exceptional ownership extends well beyond the moment of purchase.
By bringing the first 9X owners into the launch itself, the occasion offered a more personal expression of Zeekr's next chapter in the UAE. It recognised the confidence customers have placed in the brand as it introduces a new kind of electrified vehicle, while highlighting the role of AWR Automotive in making that innovation accessible through an established local network.
As the official distributor of Zeekr in the UAE, AWR Automotive plays a central role in establishing the brand's long-term position in the market, bringing together Zeekr's global innovation with the local expertise, infrastructure and customer care that underpin a complete ownership experience. From the initial introduction to the brand through to sales, servicing and ongoing support, AWR Automotive provides the confidence and continuity that extend the relationship with customers throughout their ownership journey.
Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive, said: "The Zeekr 9X represents a significant milestone for the brand, introducing its first-ever hybrid model and marking an exciting new chapter in its evolution. Combining exceptional performance, intelligent technology and contemporary luxury, it broadens Zeekr's proposition and reinforces our ambition to establish the brand as a leading name in premium mobility in the UAE.
For AWR Automotive, bringing this innovation to market is only part of our responsibility. Equally important is the experience that surrounds it, from the confidence of buying through an authorised distributor to the quality of service, support and care throughout ownership. Recognising the first 9X owners at this occasion is an important expression of that focus on customers as we continue to build the brand in the UAE.”
Mars Chen, CEO of Zeekr International, commented: The UAE is an important market for Zeekr, home to a discerning customer base that values innovation, performance and a premium ownership experience. The Zeekr 9X was created for people who expect more from a flagship. As our luxury flagship SUV integrating performance, luxury, comfort and safety, it brings together advanced hybrid technology with the design and intelligent features that define the Zeekr brand, allowing us to broaden our offering here. Tonight we celebrated the first 9X deliveries in the UAE. This Experience Day was never just about revealing a car — it was about welcoming a community. Working closely with AWR Automotive, we see significant opportunities to strengthen Zeekr's presence across the UAE and reach a wider audience seeking a new generation of premium mobility.
Zeekr 9X: a flagship in intelligent luxury
The Zeekr 9X marks a significant evolution for the brand as its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, introducing Zeekr’s advanced Super Hybrid technology. Built on the innovative SEA-S architecture, the flagship SUV combines a 900-volt electrical system with advanced electrified performance, with higher-specification variants delivering up to 1,380 horsepower and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in as little as 3.1 seconds — the immediacy of electric driving with the assurance of a hybrid powertrain.
That flagship capability is now gaining recognition on the world stage: the Zeekr 9X has been shortlisted for the World Car Awards, with its design, technology and overall proposition drawing attention from the global jury and underscoring the model’s competitiveness in international markets.
The Zeekr 9X expresses its flagship character across four dimensions. In performance, the Super Hybrid powertrain pairs electric immediacy with long-range assurance. In luxury, striking design and refined materials create a cabin of contemporary sophistication. In comfort, intelligent digital technologies and carefully engineered seating, quietness and convenience serve driver and passengers alike. In safety, a flagship-grade body structure together with active and passive safety technologies provide layer upon layer of protection. It is this integration of performance, luxury, comfort and safety that defines the Zeekr 9X as the latest expression of the brand’s approach to intelligent luxury mobility.
Availability and customer information
The Zeekr 9X is available through AWR Automotive's authorised Zeekr network in the UAE, with prices starting from AED 369,900
For enquiries, showroom locations, authorised service centres and customer support, visit
or contact 800 ZEEKR(93357)
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