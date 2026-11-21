MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

According to the statement, a 77-year-old woman was injured when a drone struck a residential building in the Novoslobidska community. In the Seredyna-Buda community, a drone strike injured a 68-year-old man.

Another woman, aged 42, was injured in the Sumy community when a Russian drone struck.

Between the morning of November 20 and the morning of November 21, Russian forces carried out 45 attacks, targeting 26 settlements across 12 territorial communities in the region.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Russian forces used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles and guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the attacks, a private residential house was damaged in the Nova Sloboda community, while a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Sumy community. In the Hlukhiv community, educational facility premises, non-residential buildings, residential houses, outbuildings, a civilian infrastructure facility and vehicles were damaged. One vehicle was destroyed.

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In the Putyvl community, a vehicle was damaged. In the Seredyna-Buda community, private houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, with some houses destroyed. In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged, while in the Shostka community, non-residential premises and a residential house were damaged.

In the Svesa community, a private residential house and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged. In the Znob-Novhorodske community, civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 20, Russian drones struck residential buildings in the Novoslobidska community of the Konotop district and the Hlukhiv community of the Shostka district in the Sumy region. A woman was injured and a large fire broke out.