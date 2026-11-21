MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, updating the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 21.

Russian forces carried out three missile strikes and 78 airstrikes, dropping 242 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 6,224 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,976 shelling attacks.

Russian artillery struck Luzhky, Koreniok, Yastrubshchyna, Sumy, Yunakivka, Mala Korchakivka, Andriivka, Mohrytsia and Khrapivshchyna in the Sumy region. Russian aircraft also struck Vakalivshchyna, Hryshyne, Khotin, Yastrubshchyna and Pysarivka.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck two Russian troop concentration areas and one command and observation post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks toward Bezsalivka and Nova Sich.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Tykhe, Novovasylivka, Synelnykove and Rubizhne.

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In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces launched one attack near Hlushkivka.

Six Russian attempts to advance were stopped in the Lyman direction, near Kolodiazi and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces launched five attacks near Kryva Luka and Yampil.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, nine Russian attacks were recorded. Russian troops conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian units stopped 26 Russian attacks. Russian forces attacked near Sofiivka, Novohryhorivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Vilne, Dobropillia, Chernihivka and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces launched one attack near Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Nove Zaporizhzhia, Ternuvate and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces launched one attack near Novodanylivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske directions, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remained largely unchanged. No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total estimated military losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reached approximately 1,634,860 personnel as of November 21, 2026, including 1,730 over the past 24 hours.

Photo: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign