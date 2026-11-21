MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notification requiring private schools to obtain building fitness certificates from LUBCA, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, or a firm registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

According to the notification, the certificate must carry the signatures of at least two qualified officers or structural engineers. Newly constructed schools and buildings specifically designed for educational purposes will also be required to submit an approved building plan.

Also Read: Cold Weather, Morning Fog and Possible Snowfall Expected Across KP

The authority stated that applications for registration, renewal and upgradation will remain pending without a building fitness certificate and an approved building plan. It further clarified that the certificate will only be considered valid for the period specified on it.