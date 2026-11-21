Private Schools In KP Must Submit Approved Building Plans And Fitness Certificates
According to the notification, the certificate must carry the signatures of at least two qualified officers or structural engineers. Newly constructed schools and buildings specifically designed for educational purposes will also be required to submit an approved building plan.
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The authority stated that applications for registration, renewal and upgradation will remain pending without a building fitness certificate and an approved building plan. It further clarified that the certificate will only be considered valid for the period specified on it.
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