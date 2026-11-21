The Cove House Brings the Magic of Al Noor to Abu Dhabi’s Waterfront
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) November 20, 2026 – Five evenings of unique retail, curated food and drink, live entertainment and creative experiences
From 26 to 30 November, The Cove House Al Noor Edition invites Abu Dhabi to spend an evening by the water at The Terrace, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi. Framed by views of Etihad Towers and the sea, the event brings together unique retail concepts and a carefully curated selection of food and beverage experiences.
Al Noor is designed to feel more like a vibe than a fixed theme. Light and shadow meet Arabic calligraphy to create an atmosphere that feels warm, welcoming and distinctly Abu Dhabi. Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind retail concepts, discover a variety of food and drink options, and find something to sip and enjoy as they take in the setting.
The atmosphere will come alive with live oud performances, a singer, DJ sets and live violin performances. Guests can also enjoy henna and calligraphy artists, explore a dedicated gaming area and make memories at two photobooths.
With shopping, food, drinks, music and creative experiences all brought together in one waterfront setting, The Cove House Al Noor Edition offers a lively evening out for friends and families.
The event runs daily from 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm, 26–30 November, at The Terrace, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi.
From 26 to 30 November, The Cove House Al Noor Edition invites Abu Dhabi to spend an evening by the water at The Terrace, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi. Framed by views of Etihad Towers and the sea, the event brings together unique retail concepts and a carefully curated selection of food and beverage experiences.
Al Noor is designed to feel more like a vibe than a fixed theme. Light and shadow meet Arabic calligraphy to create an atmosphere that feels warm, welcoming and distinctly Abu Dhabi. Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind retail concepts, discover a variety of food and drink options, and find something to sip and enjoy as they take in the setting.
The atmosphere will come alive with live oud performances, a singer, DJ sets and live violin performances. Guests can also enjoy henna and calligraphy artists, explore a dedicated gaming area and make memories at two photobooths.
With shopping, food, drinks, music and creative experiences all brought together in one waterfront setting, The Cove House Al Noor Edition offers a lively evening out for friends and families.
The event runs daily from 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm, 26–30 November, at The Terrace, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi.
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