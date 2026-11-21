MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) – Dr. Ezzeddine Kanakrieh, Chairman of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF), affirmed content of His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech at the opening of the first Jordan-Europe Investment Conference establishes a "new phase" in the country's "long-standing" partnership with the European Union.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), he noted that the address, delivered amidst turbulent regional conditions, conveys a "clear" message that Jordan remains committed to achieving progress and achievement and would continue to serve as a pillar of stability and a trusted destination for investment.

Kanakrieh added that the fund views His Majesty's remarks as a call to build upon the achievements of the Jordan-Europe partnership and expand its scope through new projects and investments.

During the conference, he said the mutual opportunities and the agreements demonstrated the available "significant" potential to both sides to promote this path and enhance its positive impact on the Jordanian economy.

He said this partnership has been cultivated over more than two decades, evolving well beyond mere trade exchange and has yielded "major "investment programs and projects, through which the European Union has provided support to vital sectors within the Kingdom.

On its current position, he noted that the SSIF stands as the largest institutional investor in the Kingdom, with assets exceeding 20 billion Jordanian dinars, an amount equivalent to more than 40 percent of the national GDP.

The fund's presence covers most economic sectors, supported by existing investments and partnerships with major local and international institutions and investors, he pointed out.

Launched on the conference's sidelines, he said the fund holds a 15% stake in the National Water Carrier project, alongside international partners and also participates in the financing as part of a consortium of local commercial banks.

He noted that this project serves as a "model" achieved through partnerships between domestic capital and international stakeholders in "large-scale" ventures.

Furthermore, he said the fund is currently developing a "new" strategic plan for the coming years, noting that discussions with investors and experts provide "valuable" insight into investment trends, technological advancements, and the specific criteria partners seek in long-term projects.

Kanakrieh stated this process assists the fund in identifying opportunities that align with its future strategic direction, and building partnerships to enhance efficiency and competitiveness of projects, while taking into account their economic, environmental, and social impact.

//Petra//AG