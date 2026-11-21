MENAFN - GetNews) Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China-November 20, 2026

We have successfully wrapped up our exhibition at the 2026 Yiwu New Energy & Energy Storage Expo. This three-day show brought together a great number of global distributors, solar installers, system integrators and project contractors, and it was a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our latest renewable energy lineup exhibited products, including the newly launched hybrid inverters, high-efficiency wind & solar MPPT controllers, all‐in-one inverter-controller units and off-grid inverters, attracted extensive attention from visitors clients showed strong interest in our DH-HI hybrid inverter series, especially its 4-source input design: PV solar, AC mains, diesel generator and optional wind turbine input, together with the smart energy management function and peak-valley charging setting on LCD display. Lots of guests stayed at our booth to ask detailed technical questions, test the running status of the machines and discuss project matching solutions for weak-grid and off-grid regions.

We had in-depth face-to-face communications with prospects from many overseas markets. We learned more about the actual local power pain points, market demands, certification requirements and price expectations of different regions. We also collected plenty of practical feedback on product functions, installation and after-sales service, which we will feed into our follow-up R&D and product upgrade plans expo was not only a platform to display our products, but also a bridge to build trust with new partners. We are very grateful for every client who took time to visit our booth and exchange ideas with our team will keep focusing on stable, cost-effective wind-solar-storage power solutions for global off-grid and backup power scenarios. We look forward to turning these communications into solid long-term cooperation, and keep exploring the new energy market hand in hand with all partners.

About Us

In the era of accelerating global energy transformation and comprehensive advancement of the dual-carbon strategy, our company, as a high-tech enterprise deeply involved in the field of new energy, has built a complete industrial chain system covering product research and development, structural design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, marketing and full-cycle after-sales service to provide global customers with professional, efficient, customized new energy full-scenario solutions.