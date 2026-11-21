(MENAFN- GetNews) Xingtai City, Hebei Province, China- November 20, 2026 Maintaining clean and safe swimming pool water requires an effective disinfection program. Chlorine is one of the most widely used disinfectants in swimming pools because it helps control bacteria, algae, and other microorganisms that can affect water quality. However, different chlorine products have different available chlorine contents, dissolution rates, and chemical characteristics. Choosing the right chlorine for swimming pool treatment depends on pool size, water conditions, sunlight exposure, and maintenance requirements. From sodium dichloroisocyanurate (SDIC) and trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) to calcium hypochlorite and liquid chlorine, understanding the differences between these products helps pool operators maintain effective disinfection and select suitable chemicals for their applications. 1. Why Is Chlorine Important for Swimming Pools? Swimming pools are continuously exposed to contaminants from swimmers and the surrounding environment. Sweat, body oils, dirt, leaves, and microorganisms can enter the water during normal use. Without proper disinfection, these contaminants can contribute to poor water quality and increase the risk of recreational water illnesses. Chlorine disinfectants release active chlorine species when dissolved in water. These substances help inactivate harmful microorganisms and maintain sanitary swimming conditions. The effectiveness of chlorine treatment depends on several factors: Free ChlorinepH LevelSunlight ExposureOrganics ContaminantsWater Circulation According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintaining appropriate chlorine and pH levels is essential for effective swimming pool disinfection. Regular water testing is therefore necessary to ensure that chlorine residuals remain within the applicable operating range. 2. What Types of Chlorine Are Used in Swimming Pools? Several chemical products are used for swimming pool disinfection. They differ in available chlorine content, physical form, dissolution behavior, and effects on water chemistry. The main types include sodium dichloroisocyanurate (SDIC), trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA), calcium hypochlorite, and sodium hypochlorite. 2.1 Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate (SDIC) Sodium dichloroisocyanurate, commonly known as SDIC or NaDCC, is a stabilized chlorine disinfectant widely used in swimming pool water treatment. It is available in two main chemical forms: anhydrous SDIC and SDIC dihydrate.

Product Available chlorine CAS number SDIC Anhydrous 60% 2893-78-9 SDIC Dihydrate 55%, 56% 51580-86-0

SDIC is commonly supplied in granular and tablet forms for different treatment requirements.

Main characteristics of SDIC:



Granules provide flexibility for chlorine adjustment.

Tablets offer a convenient format for controlled treatment.

Stabilized chlorine characteristics help reduce chlorine loss caused by ultraviolet exposure. Suitable for routine pool disinfection andshock treatment.

Anhydrous SDIC contains approximately 60% available chlorine in the commercial specification offered by Liuhe, while SDIC dihydrate is available with 55% or 56% available chlorine granules are suitable for applications requiring flexible dosing, while tablets provide another option for pool maintenance. The appropriate form depends on the pool's treatment system, water conditions, and product instructions.

As a stabilized chlorine disinfectant, SDIC contributes cyanuric acid to pool water during use. Pool operators should therefore monitor both free chlorine and cyanuric acid (CYA) levels, particularly in outdoor swimming pools.

2.2 Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA)

Trichloroisocyanuric acid, commonly called TCCA or trichlor, is another important stabilized chlorine disinfectant used in swimming pool sanitation. Commercial TCCA products commonly contain 90% available chlorine, making them a concentrated source of chlorine for continuous pool disinfection.

TCCATrichloroisocyanuric AcidAvailable chlorine~90%Common formsPowder / granules / tabletsDissolutionSlow

High available chlorine content, slow tablet dissolution, and a stabilized chlorine source for continuous release through compatible feeders in outdoor pools.

TCCA tablets are widely used in residential and commercial pools equipped with compatible automatic chlorinators or floating feeders, where the specific product label permits their use. Their slow-dissolving characteristics allow chlorine to be released gradually, helping maintain a more consistent disinfectant supply between routine maintenance checks. Compared with SDIC, TCCA generally provides a higher available chlorine concentration and slower dissolution in tablet applications. However, it is more acidic and also contributes cyanuric acid to pool water. Regular monitoring of pH, free chlorine, and CYA is important when using TCCA.

Related ReadingTCCA vs SDIC: Chemical Differences and Their Impact on Disinfection Performance 2.3 Calcium Hypochlorite (CHC)

Calcium hypochlorite is an unstabilized chlorine disinfectant available mainly in granular and tablet forms. It is commonly used in swimming pool sanitation, including applications requiring a rapid increase in chlorine concentration.

CHCCalcium HypochloriteCYA contributionNoneSuitable forRapid chlorine increase / shockWater effectIncreases calcium hardness

An unstabilized option for pools where additional cyanuric acid is unwanted. Calcium hardness should be monitored to prevent excessive mineral buildup.

Calcium hypochlorite may be suitable for pools where operators want to avoid additional cyanuric acid accumulation. However, calcium hardness should be monitored to prevent excessive mineral buildup.

2.4 Sodium Hypochlorite (Liquid Chlorine)

Sodium hypochlorite is a liquid chlorine disinfectant commonly used in commercial swimming pools and automated water treatment systems.

NaOClSodium HypochloriteCYA contributionNoneDosingConvenient liquid dosingStorageLoses strength over time

Convenient for automated liquid dosing, but available chlorine declines even during short-term storage - best suited for immediate purchase and use.

Its advantages include convenient liquid dosing and no additional cyanuric acid contribution. However, sodium hypochlorite gradually loses available chlorine even during short-term storage, so it is only suitable for immediate purchase and use.

3. How Much Chlorine Is Needed for a Swimming Pool?

The amount of chlorine required depends on pool volume, current free chlorine concentration, target residual, product available chlorine content, and the chlorine demand of the water. There is no universal dosage suitable for every swimming pool.

The US CDC recommends maintaining at least 1 ppm free chlorine in pools without cyanuric acid and at least 2 ppm when using cyanuric acid or stabilized chlorine products such as dichlor and trichlor. It also recommends maintaining pool water pH between 7.0 and 7.8. Local regulations and individual product labels should always be checked because operating requirements can differ.

How to Calculate the Required Chlorine Product

Pool operators can estimate the theoretical product quantity needed to increase the available chlorine concentration. A basic calculation is:

Product required (g)= Pool volume (L) × Required chlorine increase (mg/L) ÷ (1,000 × Available chlorine fraction)

For example, consider a swimming pool containing 50,000 liters of water that requires a theoretical increase of 1 mg/L in available chlorine.

TCCA90% available chlorine56 gSDIC Dihydrate56% available chlorine89 gAnhydrous SDIC60% available chlorine83 g

For TCCA containing 90% available chlorine: 50,000 × 1 ÷ (1,000 × 0.90) = 56 g

For SDIC dihydrate containing 56% available chlorine: 50,000 × 1 ÷ (1,000 × 0.56) = 89 g

For anhydrous SDIC containing 60% available chlorine: 50,000 × 1 ÷ (1,000 × 0.60) = 83 g

These figures represent theoretical chlorine inputs, not guaranteed increases in measured free chlorine residual. Actual treatment requirements depend on chlorine demand, product formulation, water chemistry, and application conditions. After treatment, pool operators should test the water and adjust the dosing program according to measured results and product instructions.

4. How Do You Handle Pool Chlorine Safely?

Chlorine disinfectants are reactive chemicals and must be handled with appropriate precautions. Pool operators and chemical distributors should follow these basic safety practices:

Store in cool, dry, well-ventilated areasKeep in original, properly closed containersProtect solid products from moistureNever mix different chlorine productsNever mix chlorine with acids or ammoniaFollow the product label for dosingUse appropriate personal protective equipment

Storage is part of safety:

In particular, TCCA and calcium hypochlorite must never be mixed or allowed to come into contact with each other. Such mixtures can cause dangerous chemical reactions.

Conclusion

Choosing the right chlorine for swimming pool treatment requires an understanding of available chlorine content, dissolution characteristics, water chemistry, and application requirements. SDIC provides flexible disinfection options in anhydrous and dihydrate forms, while TCCA offers high available chlorine content and gradual chlorine release for compatible continuous dosing systems. Calcium hypochlorite and sodium hypochlorite provide additional alternatives for different pool treatment requirements.

For pool operators, distributors, and chemical buyers, consistent product quality, appropriate packaging, reliable supply, and complete technical documentation are important factors when selecting a long-term supplier. Combined with regular water testing and proper maintenance, suitable chlorine products help support effective pool sanitation throughout the swimming season.

About us

Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015. The site is close to National Highway 339, only 65 km from the provincial capital and 10 km from the Ningjin exit of the Qingdao–Yinchuan Expressway, offering convenient transportation and an excellent geographical location.