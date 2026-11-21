GalaxyonKnowledge Launches Comprehensive Free RAG Course, Empowering Developers to Build Enterprise-Grade AI Applications
(MENAFN- GalaxyonKnowledge) GalaxyonKnowledge announces the release of a groundbreaking free Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) course, delivered in a single video under two hours. This complete, hands-on course enables developers to master RAG implementation while building real-world AI solutions that drive business value.
Learn RAG Skills That Matter
The course addresses a critical gap in developer education by providing practical, end-to-end RAG training without barriers to entry. Participants gain the confidence and expertise to implement RAG across their organizations, eliminating costly trial-and-error approaches and accelerating time-to-value for AI projects.
Real-World Projects Included
The curriculum features two production-ready projects that demonstrate immediate ROI:
Project 1: Internal IT Helpdesk AI Assistant – Developers learn to build intelligent support systems using Google Drive PDFs as knowledge sources. By configuring advanced system prompts, participants discover how to prevent AI hallucinations and maintain accurate, up-to-date knowledge bases. This project translates directly into reduced support tickets, faster response times, and improved employee satisfaction.
Project 2: Scaling RAG with Supabase Vector Database – This advanced module teaches developers to architect scalable RAG workflows using Supabase Vector Database and embeddings. Participants learn production deployment strategies, including monitoring chunking and embedding logs for continuous optimization.
Industry-Standard Tools & Workflows
The course integrates n8n, an industry-leading automation platform, teaching developers to set up efficient workflows for automated data ingestion and retrieval. This hands-on approach ensures participants can immediately implement automation in their environments, reducing manual processes and increasing productivity.
Production-Ready Implementation
Beyond theory, the course emphasizes publishing RAG workflows to production safely. Developers learn best practices for monitoring system performance, maintaining data quality, and scaling operations as demands grow—critical knowledge for enterprise deployments.
Free Access, Unlimited Potential
By offering this comprehensive training at no cost, GalaxyonKnowledge democratizes advanced AI knowledge, enabling developers of all backgrounds to build enterprise-grade applications. Whether organizations are building internal tools, customer-facing AI solutions, or scaling existing initiatives, this course provides the foundation for success.
For more information, visit
Learn RAG Skills That Matter
The course addresses a critical gap in developer education by providing practical, end-to-end RAG training without barriers to entry. Participants gain the confidence and expertise to implement RAG across their organizations, eliminating costly trial-and-error approaches and accelerating time-to-value for AI projects.
Real-World Projects Included
The curriculum features two production-ready projects that demonstrate immediate ROI:
Project 1: Internal IT Helpdesk AI Assistant – Developers learn to build intelligent support systems using Google Drive PDFs as knowledge sources. By configuring advanced system prompts, participants discover how to prevent AI hallucinations and maintain accurate, up-to-date knowledge bases. This project translates directly into reduced support tickets, faster response times, and improved employee satisfaction.
Project 2: Scaling RAG with Supabase Vector Database – This advanced module teaches developers to architect scalable RAG workflows using Supabase Vector Database and embeddings. Participants learn production deployment strategies, including monitoring chunking and embedding logs for continuous optimization.
Industry-Standard Tools & Workflows
The course integrates n8n, an industry-leading automation platform, teaching developers to set up efficient workflows for automated data ingestion and retrieval. This hands-on approach ensures participants can immediately implement automation in their environments, reducing manual processes and increasing productivity.
Production-Ready Implementation
Beyond theory, the course emphasizes publishing RAG workflows to production safely. Developers learn best practices for monitoring system performance, maintaining data quality, and scaling operations as demands grow—critical knowledge for enterprise deployments.
Free Access, Unlimited Potential
By offering this comprehensive training at no cost, GalaxyonKnowledge democratizes advanced AI knowledge, enabling developers of all backgrounds to build enterprise-grade applications. Whether organizations are building internal tools, customer-facing AI solutions, or scaling existing initiatives, this course provides the foundation for success.
For more information, visit
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