ICIEC and KUKE Partner to Expand Trade and Investment Opportunities Across ICIEC Member States
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Tokyo, Japan –The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and KUKE S.A., Poland’s Export Credit Agency (ECA), have signed a Reinsurance Agreement to strengthen cooperation in export credit insurance and support trade and investment flows between Poland and ICIEC Member States.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting 2026, held from 16 to 19 November 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
Under the agreement, both institutions will explore reinsurance arrangements to support eligible Polish exports and investments in ICIEC Member States, leveraging their respective capabilities to mitigate risks, facilitate access to financing and expand cross-border business opportunities.
The partnership also provides a framework for technical assistance, training, capacity building and knowledge exchange. In addition, ICIEC and KUKE will collaborate on research and the development of innovative insurance solutions to address emerging market challenges and meet the evolving needs of jointly supported transactions.
Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, stated:
“Opening new markets requires more than financing. It requires the confidence to manage risks effectively. Our cooperation with KUKE brings together complementary strengths to help Polish businesses pursue opportunities across ICIEC Member States. Equally important, it creates space for both institutions to exchange expertise, develop new solutions and respond to the changing needs of international trade and investment.”
The agreement reinforces ICIEC’s commitment to expanding its network of international partnerships and advancing its mandate of facilitating sustainable trade and investment through Shariah-compliant insurance and risk mitigation solutions.
About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):
As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing risk mitigation and credit enhancement tools. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions to companies and institutions in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 19th consecutive year, has maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top insurers in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-” long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings for the third consecutive year with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 139 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC’s activities are directed to several sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.
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The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting 2026, held from 16 to 19 November 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
Under the agreement, both institutions will explore reinsurance arrangements to support eligible Polish exports and investments in ICIEC Member States, leveraging their respective capabilities to mitigate risks, facilitate access to financing and expand cross-border business opportunities.
The partnership also provides a framework for technical assistance, training, capacity building and knowledge exchange. In addition, ICIEC and KUKE will collaborate on research and the development of innovative insurance solutions to address emerging market challenges and meet the evolving needs of jointly supported transactions.
Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, stated:
“Opening new markets requires more than financing. It requires the confidence to manage risks effectively. Our cooperation with KUKE brings together complementary strengths to help Polish businesses pursue opportunities across ICIEC Member States. Equally important, it creates space for both institutions to exchange expertise, develop new solutions and respond to the changing needs of international trade and investment.”
The agreement reinforces ICIEC’s commitment to expanding its network of international partnerships and advancing its mandate of facilitating sustainable trade and investment through Shariah-compliant insurance and risk mitigation solutions.
About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):
As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing risk mitigation and credit enhancement tools. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions to companies and institutions in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 19th consecutive year, has maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top insurers in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-” long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings for the third consecutive year with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 139 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC’s activities are directed to several sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.
For more information; visit: | follow us on: X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram Email: ...
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