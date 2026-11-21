He also stated: "In recent years, Azerbaijan's GDP has continued to grow. The living standards of the people have steadily improved, and Azerbaijan's position on the international stage has been continuously strengthened. We have consistently identified Azerbaijan as an important strategic partner in the region."

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