AGAE- CHANGAN OMAN LAUNCHES NEW UNIK and UNI T Sport in Oman.
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Muscat, Oman:
Changan Oman, represented by Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE), has expanded its premium UNI range with the introduction of the All-new UNI-K 4WD and All-new UNI-T Sport. The latest models combine bold design, advanced technology, intelligent safety systems, and powerful turbocharged performance, reinforcing Changan's commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions for customers in Oman.
New UNI-K 4WD: The Interactive and Social SUV
Designed for customers seeking a premium SUV experience, the new UNI-K 4WD arrives with a stronger road presence, intelligent connectivity, and a choice of two well-equipped variants: Trend and Royal. Combining spacious dimensions, advanced technology, and impressive performance, the UNI-K is engineered to provide comfort and confidence for both daily commuting and long-distance journeys.
Powering both variants is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 233 hp and 390 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent four-wheel-drive system. With a length of 4,865 mm and a wheelbase of 2,890 mm, the UNI-K offers generous cabin space and exceptional road presence.
UNI-K Trend: Technology Meets Versatility
The Trend variant features 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, a power tailgate, and power-folding exterior mirrors. Inside, customers benefit from leather seats with power adjustment, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, remote engine start, an armrest cooling box, and selectable all-wheel-drive modes.
At the heart of the cabin is a 14.6-inch infotainment display with GPS navigation, online maps, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker audio system, and mobile app connectivity. Advanced safety technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Centering Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Rear Collision Warning, and a 360-degree HD camera system.
UNI-K Royal: Elevated Luxury and Refinement
Building on the Trend's extensive specification, the Royal variant introduces luxury-focused enhancements including 21-inch black-finish alloy wheels, red brake callipers, sequential turn indicators, and an illuminated front logo.
Inside, premium touches include illuminated door sills, wood-grain trim, massage seats with memory functions, enhanced lumbar support, a passenger leg-rest with boss button control, wireless charging, and a premium 16-speaker sound system featuring a dedicated speaker in the driver's headrest.
Commenting on the launch, an AGAE spokesperson said:
"The refreshed UNI-K gives customers the freedom to choose the experience that suits them best. The Trend combines confident 4WD capability with intelligent safety and connected technology, while the Royal adds another level of comfort, refinement and distinctive design. Together, they make the UNI-K a compelling choice for customers looking for a spacious and technology-rich SUV."
All-New UNI-T Sport: Performance Meets Intelligent Innovation
Joining the UNI-K in Changan's growing premium SUV line-up is the all-new UNI-T Sport, a dynamic SUV that combines athletic styling, turbocharged performance, and intelligent driver-assistance systems.
The UNI-T Sport's bold appearance is highlighted by 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, rear spoiler, electric tailgate, and power-folding mirrors with reverse-assist functionality. The model is designed to appeal to customers seeking individuality and advanced technology in a sporty SUV package.
Under the bonnet, the UNI-T Sport features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 230 hp and 390 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Multiple driving modes and electronic power steering deliver responsive performance while maintaining everyday comfort and efficiency.
Connected and Comfortable
The digitally focused cabin features a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen complemented by a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster. Connectivity is enhanced through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, online navigation, web browsing capability, and an 11-speaker premium audio system.
Additional comfort features include leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, memory-equipped power-adjustable driver seating, lumbar support for front occupants, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, and remote operation of windows and sunshades.
Intelligent Safety as Standard
The UNI-T Sport offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Collision Warning, and Traffic Jam Assist. A 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control further enhance driving confidence.
Changan Oman, represented by Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE), has expanded its premium UNI range with the introduction of the All-new UNI-K 4WD and All-new UNI-T Sport. The latest models combine bold design, advanced technology, intelligent safety systems, and powerful turbocharged performance, reinforcing Changan's commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions for customers in Oman.
New UNI-K 4WD: The Interactive and Social SUV
Designed for customers seeking a premium SUV experience, the new UNI-K 4WD arrives with a stronger road presence, intelligent connectivity, and a choice of two well-equipped variants: Trend and Royal. Combining spacious dimensions, advanced technology, and impressive performance, the UNI-K is engineered to provide comfort and confidence for both daily commuting and long-distance journeys.
Powering both variants is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 233 hp and 390 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent four-wheel-drive system. With a length of 4,865 mm and a wheelbase of 2,890 mm, the UNI-K offers generous cabin space and exceptional road presence.
UNI-K Trend: Technology Meets Versatility
The Trend variant features 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, a power tailgate, and power-folding exterior mirrors. Inside, customers benefit from leather seats with power adjustment, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, remote engine start, an armrest cooling box, and selectable all-wheel-drive modes.
At the heart of the cabin is a 14.6-inch infotainment display with GPS navigation, online maps, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker audio system, and mobile app connectivity. Advanced safety technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Centering Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Rear Collision Warning, and a 360-degree HD camera system.
UNI-K Royal: Elevated Luxury and Refinement
Building on the Trend's extensive specification, the Royal variant introduces luxury-focused enhancements including 21-inch black-finish alloy wheels, red brake callipers, sequential turn indicators, and an illuminated front logo.
Inside, premium touches include illuminated door sills, wood-grain trim, massage seats with memory functions, enhanced lumbar support, a passenger leg-rest with boss button control, wireless charging, and a premium 16-speaker sound system featuring a dedicated speaker in the driver's headrest.
Commenting on the launch, an AGAE spokesperson said:
"The refreshed UNI-K gives customers the freedom to choose the experience that suits them best. The Trend combines confident 4WD capability with intelligent safety and connected technology, while the Royal adds another level of comfort, refinement and distinctive design. Together, they make the UNI-K a compelling choice for customers looking for a spacious and technology-rich SUV."
All-New UNI-T Sport: Performance Meets Intelligent Innovation
Joining the UNI-K in Changan's growing premium SUV line-up is the all-new UNI-T Sport, a dynamic SUV that combines athletic styling, turbocharged performance, and intelligent driver-assistance systems.
The UNI-T Sport's bold appearance is highlighted by 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, rear spoiler, electric tailgate, and power-folding mirrors with reverse-assist functionality. The model is designed to appeal to customers seeking individuality and advanced technology in a sporty SUV package.
Under the bonnet, the UNI-T Sport features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 230 hp and 390 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Multiple driving modes and electronic power steering deliver responsive performance while maintaining everyday comfort and efficiency.
Connected and Comfortable
The digitally focused cabin features a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen complemented by a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster. Connectivity is enhanced through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, online navigation, web browsing capability, and an 11-speaker premium audio system.
Additional comfort features include leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, memory-equipped power-adjustable driver seating, lumbar support for front occupants, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, and remote operation of windows and sunshades.
Intelligent Safety as Standard
The UNI-T Sport offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Collision Warning, and Traffic Jam Assist. A 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control further enhance driving confidence.
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