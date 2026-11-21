MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the state, accusing the BJP government of failing to fulfil its promises on employment, farmers' income and other issues, while also raising concerns over the timing of his programme, citing the death of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Uttar Pradesh President, Shyam Lal Pal said Prime Minister Modi's visit was taking place at a time when the political atmosphere was heating up ahead of the upcoming elections.

"Now the time for elections has arrived, and visits will take place. All political parties will undertake such visits. However, during the BJP's tenure, they cheated people over the promise of providing two crore jobs. Now, people feel cheated. The public is coming forward for social justice and to secure its rights and entitlements. The people are with the Samajwadi Party and its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance," Pal said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also questioned the BJP government's promises, including the commitment to generate two crore jobs annually and double farmers' income.

"This is election time, and that is why he is coming. I welcome him, but it would have been better if he had fulfilled his promise of providing two crore jobs every year. It would also have been better if he had fulfilled his promise of doubling farmers' income," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari expressed sadness over the Prime Minister's scheduled programme in the state on a day when the last rites of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother were to be performed.

"I am saddened. Today, the mother of our state's Chief Minister has passed away, and according to the programme details I read in newspapers, her last rites are scheduled to be performed today. On one side, there will be a burning funeral pyre of the Honourable Chief Minister's mother, while on the other, the Prime Minister will arrive here for a programme with enthusiasm and celebration. This should have been avoided. If the programme had to be held, it could have been conducted through video conferencing," Tiwari told IANS.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and participate in the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar at around 5.30 p.m. He will also address the gathering.

Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of trained youth from skill development programmes to the world of work.