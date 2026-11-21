MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) The day-and-night protest by more than 40,000 ASHA workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its fifth day on Saturday, with the protesters refusing to withdraw their agitation until the state government announces a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticised the Congress government, questioning whether forgetting Priyanka Gandhi's pre-election promise to the workers was the party's model of women's empowerment.

The protest is taking a serious turn as thousands of women continue their agitation, exposed to cold weather and struggling without basic amenities.

The protesters alleged that the government was systematically trying to finish them off and had left them to die. They also expressed disappointment over the absence of any government representative at the protest site on Saturday.

On the first day of the agitation, Health Minister U.T. Khader had visited the protest venue. However, the workers alleged that no government representative had visited them since then to address their demands.

The protesters are also facing health complications due to the prolonged agitation and lack of basic facilities. ASHA workers suffering from diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders and other comorbidities are reportedly experiencing health-related difficulties.

Reacting to the protest, Ashoka said Priyanka Gandhi had promised an honorarium of Rs 15,000 to ASHA workers ahead of the elections and questioned why she was not responding when the same workers were now forced to take to the streets in Bengaluru, braving cold weather, illness and hardship to fight for their legitimate demands.

He questioned whether the Congress government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was unaware of the plight of the women workers.

"ASHA workers have been staging a day-and-night protest for the last four days. Some have been admitted to hospitals due to illness, while others have been forced to bring their young children to the protest venue. Does the government have no solution to their plight?" he asked.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress spoke about women's empowerment on public platforms and made a series of promises during election campaigns, but resorted to neglect and silence after coming to power. He asked whether the Karnataka Congress government was not accountable for the promise made by Priyanka Gandhi.

He also questioned the government's priorities, alleging that while hundreds of crores of rupees were being spent on government advertisements and big announcements were being made in the name of development, the government was unwilling to provide a fair honorarium to ASHA workers, who form the backbone of the state's healthcare system.

Urging the government not to view the workers' protest through a political lens, Ashoka said their demands should be considered from a humanitarian perspective. He demanded that the government honour Priyanka Gandhi's promise and fulfil its commitments to the ASHA workers, adding that women should not become victims of the Congress party's politics of promises.