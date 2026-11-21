MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, sponsored the seven-race Dubai Racing Carnival fixture at Meydan Racecourse on Friday, 20 November 2026, as part of its longstanding partnership with Dubai Racing Club. The fixture featured four races named after its flagship projects, namely Azizi Florence, Azizi Venice, Azizi Riviera, and Burj Azizi, alongside three prestigious feature contests. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During the evening's race meet, senior leadership from Azizi Group and Azizi Developments, including Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Chairman and founder of Azizi Group; Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group; Mr. Fawad Azizi, Deputy Group CEO of Azizi Developments; Mr. Venky Kamat, First Deputy CEO of Azizi Developments; Mr. Mohamed Ragheb, CEO of Azizi Industrial; Mr. Awni Victor, Chief Development Officer of Azizi Developments and Mr. Mohammad Sadeq Farahi, Chief Procurement Officer of Azizi Developments, presented trophies to the winning connections across all seven races.

Leading the feature contests on the card, Diamond Dealer (USA), ridden by Tadhg O'Shea, captured the headline AED 500,000 Listed Dubai Creek Mile, while Swing Vote (GB), ridden by Jack Mitchell, claimed victory in the AED 300,000 Thunder Snow Handicap. In the evening's Purebred Arabian showpiece, Mubeed (AE), partnered by Silvestre De Sousa, took top honours in the AED 300,000 Group 2 Bani Yas.

Across the four namesake Thoroughbred races celebrating Azizi Developments' landmark destinations, La Mas Bonita (ARG), ridden by Daniel Tudhope, triumphed in the AED 165,000 Azizi Florence, followed by Mesaafi (GB) under Jack Mitchell in the AED 175,000 Azizi Venice. Rounding out the card, Majd Al Leith (USA) with Daniel Tudhope aboard secured the AED 165,000 Azizi Riviera, before Gun Carriage (USA), ridden by Andrew Slattery, closed the evening by winning the AED 190,000 Burj Azizi.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“After an unforgettable evening on the track, we congratulate all the winning owners, trainers, and jockeys, and look forward to building momentum toward the Group 1 Azizi Developments Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup Day.”

The evening also saw Azizi Developments host clients, partners, and VIP guests for an exclusive hospitality experience overlooking the Meydan track. Strategically positioned directly across from Meydan Racecourse and the upcoming Meydan One Mall, Azizi Riviera, one of the evening's featured namesake communities, brings waterfront living to Dubai with 75 mid- and high-rise residential buildings, approximately 16,000 residences, an extensive retail boulevard, and a 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon.

The Dubai Racing Carnival brings together top domestic and international owners, trainers, horses, and jockeys across a premier season of world-class racing at Meydan Racecourse, paving the way for Dubai World Cup Day, one of the richest and most prestigious fixtures in global horse racing.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah, the largest master community in the Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.