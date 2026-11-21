MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi November 2026: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) has recorded the highest level of GCC participation in its history, further strengthening its position as a leading platform for the regional marine industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the eighth and largest edition of ADIBS is organised by ADNEC Group and runs until 22 November at ADNEC Marina Hall.

This year, ADIBS welcomes 355 exhibitors and brands from across the Gulf, representing a 216% increase in GCC participation. The strong regional presence includes companies and brands from Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, highlighting the continued growth of the Gulf's marine sector and the importance of ADIBS as a platform for manufacturers, suppliers and industry professionals to showcase their capabilities and pursue new commercial opportunities.

Qatar has a strong presence at this year's show through a dedicated pavilion hosted by Old Doha Port, bringing together a selection of the country's leading boat and yacht manufacturers under one platform. Participating companies include Tornado Boat, which is showcasing a 41ft center console catamaran, Halul Boats, Fulk Yachts, Doha Craft and Balhambar Boats Factory, many of which are participating at ADIBS for the first time.

The pavilion provides participating companies with an opportunity to showcase Qatar's growing marine manufacturing capabilities while exploring new sales, distribution, export and partnership opportunities across regional and international markets.

The Qatari participation includes six boats, with some displayed on land and others on the water, giving visitors the opportunity to explore their designs and features up close and see the vessels in their operating environment. Products from the participating companies range from fibreglass boats designed for leisure trips, fishing, and commercial and government use, to luxury yachts designed and built to meet individual customer requirements and specifications.

Al Mohtraf Wood Factory, a woodworking and furniture manufacturer based in Doha, participation at ADIBS represents the shows reach beyond the water. The company is showcasing items such as Arabian Heritage Mabkhara and expertly crafted furniture.

Bahrain is represented by Seven Craft WLL, a luxury boat-building company specialising in the design and construction of high-quality custom vessels. The company is showcasing the SP500, a 50-foot luxury sport yacht, demonstrating the breadth of marine design and manufacturing expertise within the GCC.

Kuwait's participation includes several companies, among them Saxdor, which is showcasing two boats measuring 27 and 32 feet. The models combine sporty design and speed with features that provide comfort for everyday use and marine cruising.

The company is participating in the Show for the second year and intends to continue its presence in future editions, recognising the event as an opportunity to engage with boat and yacht enthusiasts and showcase its products to Gulf and international audiences.

Elite Yachts, the official exclusive dealer and service centre for Azimut Yachts across the Arabian Gulf Kuwait, is participating from Kuwait, while Alazame for Seas and Desert Equipments Company, further adding to the diverse range of Gulf-based companies taking part in this year's edition.

The increased participation from across the GCC reflects ADIBS's expanding role in connecting the regional marine community and providing a platform where manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and buyers can establish partnerships, introduce new products and identify opportunities for growth.

Alongside its strong regional participation, ADIBS 2026 brings together leading local and international marine brands, with an extensive display of boats and marine products complemented by water-based activities, entertainment and experiences for visitors of all ages.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show continues until 22 November at ADNEC Marina Hall, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the latest boats, yachts, marine technologies and lifestyle products while experiencing a diverse programme of activities on and around the water.