CEng. Shreekant Patil Selected as Candidate for the Europeana Members Council Elections
(MENAFN- parentnashik) CEng. Shreekant Patil has been officially selected as a candidate for the upcoming Europeana Members Council Elections, running for one of the coveted seats on the council. This milestone recognizes his extensive international footprint in bridging digital ecosystems, technology standards, and sustainable innovation policy on a global scale.
Europeana PRO serves as the professional network and digital backbone for the Europeana Initiative—the common European data space for cultural heritage. It empowers galleries, libraries, archives, and museums across Europe by supplying open standards, datasets, APIs, and digital tools to preserve and share tens of millions of cultural assets. The elected Members Council acts as the crucial steering body guiding the strategic priorities and community roadmap of the Europeana Network Association (ENA).
A Global Leader in Innovation, Sustainability, and Ecosystem Building
Mr. Patil is a Chartered Engineer, Global Expert, and founder of PARENTNashik with over 30 years of industrial, export, and sustainability leadership. Recognized across major international frameworks—including the UNFCCC, UNWEPs, World Bank/IFC, UNESCO, and IPBES—he serves as an official mentor and Honorary Ambassador at I-STEM and ANRF. Actively engaged with European innovation bodies, he drives global research, digital transformation, capacity building, education, and sustainable cross-border collaboration to empower entrepreneurs and communities worldwide, guided by his core philosophy: "Empower global communities by sharing knowledge & lifting others."
His core manifesto spans Digital Transformation, Education, Innovation, Open Data, Community Work, Research, Creative Industries, Networks, and Technical Development.
How Shreekant Patil Will Contribute to Europeana
Drawing from his robust background, Dr. Shreekant Patil brings concrete value propositions to the Europeana community:
•Advancing Digital Data Ecosystems: As a global trade expert, CEng, and UN/World Bank mentor, he brings deep expertise in digital education, capacity building, and cross-border data ecosystems. He is committed to driving data quality, data reuse, and inclusive digital transformation within the European Data Space.
•Acting as an Indo-European Bridge: Operating as a local innovation hub, he will leverage extensive global networks (including the UN, World Bank, and EIT) to foster cross-border cultural data sharing, digital education, and stakeholder engagement, significantly amplifying Europeana’s reach and impact across diverse international ecosystems.
Commenting on his selection, Shreekant Patil stated:
"I am honored to be selected as a candidate for the Europeana Members Council. Bridging cultural preservation with digital transformation, open data, and cross-border cooperation is vital for our shared future. I look forward to contributing my global experience to help steer Europeana's mission forward and foster an inclusive, globally connected digital heritage landscape."
To review the official candidate lineup and learn more about the elections, visit the official Europeana PRO portal at:
Europeana PRO serves as the professional network and digital backbone for the Europeana Initiative—the common European data space for cultural heritage. It empowers galleries, libraries, archives, and museums across Europe by supplying open standards, datasets, APIs, and digital tools to preserve and share tens of millions of cultural assets. The elected Members Council acts as the crucial steering body guiding the strategic priorities and community roadmap of the Europeana Network Association (ENA).
A Global Leader in Innovation, Sustainability, and Ecosystem Building
Mr. Patil is a Chartered Engineer, Global Expert, and founder of PARENTNashik with over 30 years of industrial, export, and sustainability leadership. Recognized across major international frameworks—including the UNFCCC, UNWEPs, World Bank/IFC, UNESCO, and IPBES—he serves as an official mentor and Honorary Ambassador at I-STEM and ANRF. Actively engaged with European innovation bodies, he drives global research, digital transformation, capacity building, education, and sustainable cross-border collaboration to empower entrepreneurs and communities worldwide, guided by his core philosophy: "Empower global communities by sharing knowledge & lifting others."
His core manifesto spans Digital Transformation, Education, Innovation, Open Data, Community Work, Research, Creative Industries, Networks, and Technical Development.
How Shreekant Patil Will Contribute to Europeana
Drawing from his robust background, Dr. Shreekant Patil brings concrete value propositions to the Europeana community:
•Advancing Digital Data Ecosystems: As a global trade expert, CEng, and UN/World Bank mentor, he brings deep expertise in digital education, capacity building, and cross-border data ecosystems. He is committed to driving data quality, data reuse, and inclusive digital transformation within the European Data Space.
•Acting as an Indo-European Bridge: Operating as a local innovation hub, he will leverage extensive global networks (including the UN, World Bank, and EIT) to foster cross-border cultural data sharing, digital education, and stakeholder engagement, significantly amplifying Europeana’s reach and impact across diverse international ecosystems.
Commenting on his selection, Shreekant Patil stated:
"I am honored to be selected as a candidate for the Europeana Members Council. Bridging cultural preservation with digital transformation, open data, and cross-border cooperation is vital for our shared future. I look forward to contributing my global experience to help steer Europeana's mission forward and foster an inclusive, globally connected digital heritage landscape."
To review the official candidate lineup and learn more about the elections, visit the official Europeana PRO portal at:
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